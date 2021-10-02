Football – Liga: A great Thomas Lemar carried Atlético de Madrid against FC Barcelona (2-0)

This is called a masterclass. For his first tenure in five long weeks, Thomas Lemar drove the entire workforce of FC Barcelona crazy, totally swept away by the abnegation of the Colchoneros this Saturday night (2-0). And the French milieu has embodied this domination on its own. Back from a thigh muscle injury this week, the former Monegasque house has proven that his superb entry into play against AC Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League was not an isolated case: it seems be back at his best.

A time on the right side before being repositioned on the left where it has “More benchmarks”, Thomas Lemar was especially dazzled in the heart of the game, where he enjoyed himself by driving the Catalan midfielders, decidedly out of the game since the start of the season. It was in this way that he opened the scoring, by being forgotten to resume a beautiful opening from Luis Suarez with a powerful strike in the top corner from the 23rd minute of play. To the delight of Diego Simeone, who did not hesitate to stress the esteem he has for his French player: “It makes me happy when work pays off. When Lemar was in front of the guard, I was like please mark him.”

Happy to evolve under the orders of the Argentinian tactician, who proved his full confidence in him by making him play the entire match – something rare enough to be mentioned – Thomas Lemar confessed to the microphone of BeIN Sport that “combine with players like João Félix, Yannick Carrasco and Luis Suarez” was simply “a delight”. And the least we can say is that it was felt on the ground. Always available, fair and incisive, it was he who launched the hostilities with a sudden strike in the small net of Ter Stegen (9th) before Joao Félix wasted an assist (17th) and provoked a yellow card. during a duel with Gavi (20th).





After opening the scoring, he completed a magical first period by offering the break goal to Luis Suarez on the counterattack to score his first double goal-assist in 82 matches for Atlético. Comment from the interested party? “I try to produce a maximum of shifts and tonight it has been very successful”, he simply declared at the end of the meeting, always very humble. After shining, he sided with his teammates, fitting into the needy mold so dear to Diego Simeone by stringing together defensive recoveries and harassing Catalans who never seemed to know how to attack properly.

Spearhead of the current Liga dolphin, whether with or without the ball, Thomas Lemar judged his training, which has “Hardly moved”In three years “In perfect harmony”. Enough to go for a new title of champion of Spain? It is too early to tell. But the French international, who was not selected by Didier Deschamps to play in the final phase of the League of Nations next week announced the color: he and his teammates will “To rest and come back in force after the truce”. La Liga are warned, Lemar is back.

