Football – Liga – “Let him benefit because Real is the biggest club in the world”: Ancelotti warns Mbappé and PSG

“That Mbappé benefit, because Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world”. During his press conference on the sidelines of the meeting between Real and Espanyol Barcelona which will take place this Sunday at 4:15 p.m., Carlo Ancelotti took the opportunity to return to the case of Kylian Mbappé.

Aware of what awaits the French international if he leaves for Real Madrid in the future, the Italian has sent a clear message: there is no bigger than Real and for everything. Understand: Real is the Grail and Mbappé, who remained at PSG this season, has not seen anything yet.

It’s just a matter of time

A booster shot sent to Kylian Mbappé, therefore, to make him understand that this potential arrival at Real Madrid will not be done without a great deal of pressure put on his shoulders. The Real Madrid coach was responding here to a question about Karim Benzema’s remarks given to L’Equipe on Saturday.

KB9 had indicated that Mbappé would one day play for Real Madrid and that this “was only a matter of time“The Transalpine, in a good mood, also laughed before answering the question, asked after two minutes in this press conference.

Whatever his intentions, Carlo Ancelotti has again rekindled the flame on the soap opera that has lasted for many months between the White House and the reigning world champion, which has still not shown the slightest intention of extend his lease at PSG alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi despite the end of his contract in June 2022.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Credit: Getty Images

