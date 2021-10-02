More

    Football – Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille will travel to Lille without Dimitri Payet, Milik present

    Dimitri Payet is not in the group of 22 players selected by Jorge Sampaoli to face the reigning French champion. According to the club, Payet has suffered a contusion to a calf since the Europa League match against Galatasaray on Thursday (0-0). The injury is presented as painful but not serious.

    Author of a double against Lens last weekend despite the defeat at the final whistle (2-3), Dimitri Payet will therefore not participate in OM’s trip to Lille, this Sunday, at 5:00 p.m. The Reunionese had already missed the meeting against Angers ten days ago because of a contusion to a thigh. Back from injury this week, Arkadiusz Milik will be present for his part.


    The Marseille group

    Lopez, Mandanda, Ngapandouetnbu – Amavi, Caleta-Car, Peres, Balerdi, Saliba, Lirola – Gerson, Gueye, Guendouzi, Rongier, Harit, Kamara – Luis Henrique, Milik, Dieng, Under, De La Fuente, Ben Seghir.

