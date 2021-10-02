Football – Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille will travel to Lille without Dimitri Payet, Milik present

Dimitri Payet is not in the group of 22 players selected by Jorge Sampaoli to face the reigning French champion. According to the club, Payet has suffered a contusion to a calf since the Europa League match against Galatasaray on Thursday (0-0). The injury is presented as painful but not serious.

Author of a double against Lens last weekend despite the defeat at the final whistle (2-3), Dimitri Payet will therefore not participate in OM’s trip to Lille, this Sunday, at 5:00 p.m. The Reunionese had already missed the meeting against Angers ten days ago because of a contusion to a thigh. Back from injury this week, Arkadiusz Milik will be present for his part.





Champions League “Too many errors”, “annoying”: Lille, or the art of wasting one’s life 09/29/2021 at 9:58 PM

The Marseille group

Lopez, Mandanda, Ngapandouetnbu – Amavi, Caleta-Car, Peres, Balerdi, Saliba, Lirola – Gerson, Gueye, Guendouzi, Rongier, Harit, Kamara – Luis Henrique, Milik, Dieng, Under, De La Fuente, Ben Seghir.

Champions League Two penalties conceded and one defeat: dirty night for LOSC 09/29/2021 At 8:55 PM