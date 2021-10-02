Football OL – OL: Aulas swears to make PSG suffer – Olympique Lyonnais

Olympique Lyonnais is already 12 lengths behind PSG in the League 1 Championship standings. A gap that Jean-Michel Aulas knows is probably crippling, but the OL boss is already looking ahead to the future.

The start of the season has been complicated for Olympique Lyonnais, and this is not totally a surprise since the Rhone club has changed a lot of things, and in particular its coach. Peter Bosz has playing princes who are very sharp, and it takes time for this to be put in place on the side of Groupama Stadium, especially since OL made a fairly incisive transfer window, but also late, with the signatures of Boateng, Shaqiri or even Emerson. However, Jean-Michel Aulas’ club is heating up and this is starting to be felt in terms of results, even if the recent draw against Lorient was a disappointment. The president of Lyon knows it, this season it will be impossible for Anthony Lopes and his teammate to challenge Paris Saint-Germain. But Jean-Michel Aulas promises it, he still wants to afford the scalp of the club of the capital.





Lyon must shake PSG, Aulas strongly believes in it

In an interview with Prime Video, which will be broadcast on Sunday before the derby in Saint-Etienne, the boss of Olympique Lyonnais says he does not want to abdicate despite the firepower of Paris Saint-Germain. ” OL competing with PSG? It is difficult, but it is true because OL are the club of the second city in France must be an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain whatever the means implemented. So it’s true that Messi plus Mbappé plus Neymar plus Di Maria (smile), but we are working on it, but football is not an exact science and you sometimes have to know how to take your time, get back to work and maybe to be something good this year, even if we didn’t start as well as we wanted “, Admits Jean-Michel Aulas, who gives time to time, but still sends a strong signal to Juninho and Peter Bosz.