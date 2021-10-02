Football PSG – PSG: Donnarumma or Navas, the decision is made

Established during the victory of Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City in the Champions League this week (2-0), Gianluigi Donnarumma clearly scored points in the mind of Mauricio Pochettino.

Not really comfortable in his position of number one bis in the cage of the club of the French capital, Gianluigi Donnarumma answers for the moment always present. After having faced Clermont and OL in L1, the European champion was entitled to his big first in the Champions League on Tuesday evening during the success against Man City of Pep Guardiola. A more than successful start since the Italian international ended the meeting with a clean-sheet and a hell of a performance as a bonus. Author of seven saves, Donnarumma was indeed one of the strong men of PSG. Although he did not double Keylor Navas, also the author of a good match against Bruges on the first day of C1, Donnarumma has shown that he deserves more playing time. , the Costa Rican has played much more than the former AC Milan executive: eight games for Navas, against three for the Italian.





“I think he can help PSG to win the Champions League”

A trend that will quickly be reversed if we are to believe the words of Roberto Mancini. “Although there is another great goalkeeper at PSG, I don’t think Donnarumma will be on the bench for long. I think he can help PSG to win the Champions League ”, dropped, on Sky Sport Italia, the coach of Squadra Azzurra, who thinks that his protégé will quickly become the incumbent as goalkeeper at Paris Saint-Germain. Regardless, no final decision has been made by Pochettino. And in all likelihood, the situation should even remain as it is until the end of the season, unless a goalkeeper were to no longer meet expectations, which does not seem to have to be the case, given the level of Donnarumma. and Navas is exceptional, which Mauricio Pochettino will not complain about. After years of doubt in this position, the arrival of the Costa Rican goalkeeper had put an end to the debate, but with the reigning European champion, the question is doubly over at PSG.