for Deschamps, Benzema deserves the Golden Ball

In an interview for Téléfoot, the coach of the France team Didier Deschamps believes that the striker of the Blues and Real Madrid Karim Benzema deserves the Golden Ball this season.

Who will be crowned Ballon d’Or 2021? While the list of nominees will be known on October 8 before the announcement of the winner on November 29, the contenders for the prestigious trophy are numerous. Among them is Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid striker has had an extremely rich 2021.

True boss of Real Madrid since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the 33-year-old French center-forward has taken on a new dimension in the biggest club in the world, piling up goals and high-end performances. With Real, KB9 ended the 2020-2021 fiscal year with a total of 30 goals in 46 games in all competitions. This season, he is already at 9 in as many meetings.





A big “yes”

This year 2021 also marks his unexpected and successful return to the French team. To everyone’s surprise, Didier Deschamps called him back in May after a quarrel of more than five years. The former Lyonnais responded to the confidence of the coach by regaling the Euro with two doubles against Portugal and Switzerland. A success spoiled by the premature elimination of the Blues in 8th against the Nati. This more than positive result will he allow the French to win the 65th Golden Ball in history? Difficult to say but the Madrilenian can count on the support of Didier Deschamps.

In the show Telefoot, DD played the “yes-no” game. To the question “Does Benzema deserve the Golden Ball?”, The Basque replied with a big “yes”. Would the coach have made the same answer in April? Not sure.

Deschamps was also entitled to a question about Kylian Mbappé and the possibility for the Parisian to one day win the trophy. “Yes probably,” replied the coach of the Blues. In the absence of a winner in 2020 due to the health crisis, the last winner is Lionel Messi in 2019.