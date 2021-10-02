France asks Europe to review European gas markets – RT in French

In a letter addressed to the president of the Eurogroup, the French ministers of the Economy and the Ecological Transition call for an “in-depth examination” of the functioning of the energy markets.

France asked on September 30 for a review of the functioning of the European gas and electricity markets to understand the reasons for the current surge in energy prices, in the face of which it advocates coordination between countries of the European Union. .

These demands are expressed in a letter addressed to Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, by the French ministers of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, and of the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili and consulted by the Reuters agency.

So far, the governments of EU countries have tried to mitigate the impact of this price increase on households, for example through the granting in France of an energy voucher.

In this letter, the signatories believe that the supervisory authorities should initiate an “in-depth review” of the functioning of the energy markets to improve their transparency. In particular, they want to determine the reasons why “the current gas contracts are insufficient to guarantee that gas is available in good quantities in Europe”.

Dependence on gas exporting countries

Bruno Le Maire and Barbara Pompili believe that in the long term, the EU must diversify its sources of energy supply and reduce as quickly as possible its dependence on gas-exporting countries such as Russia.

During a conference on October 30 on the development of the hydrogen sector in France, Bruno Le Maire explained that he could not sit back and watch the rise in electricity prices in the wake of gas prices, while France derives 70% of its electricity production from its nuclear power plants.

“We did not do all this to depend on the goodwill of Vladimir Putin,” he said. And to add: “We have not built for decades the energy independence of our country around nuclear energy to be in the hand of Vladimir Putin because there are gas supply needs which make it enough for him to play on this supply to drive up prices and to erode our political independence. ”