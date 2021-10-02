France team – Ballon d’Or: Deschamps votes Benzema, Mbappé will not like

In an interview with the Téléfoot program, Didier Deschamps was asked about the chances of some Blues in the race for the Ballon d’Or. And for the coach of the France team, even if he was dismissed a few months ago, Karim Benzema deserves to win the award. For Mbappé, it is much less clear-cut.

It is well known, everything goes very quickly in football. And it is not Didier Deschamps who will say the opposite. Before last May, the coach of the France team seemed totally opposed to the return of Karim Benzema to Clairefontaine. Then to everyone’s surprise, the Real Madrid striker regained his favor just before the Euro. The two men are therefore definitively reconciled. What no one will be able to contradict after the technician’s interview on the Téléfoot program.

Indeed, Didier Deschamps took part in a sequence where the questions only required an answer by ” Yes ” Where ” no “. The theme of the Ballon d’Or then arrived. ” Will Kylian Mbappé one day win the Ballon d’Or? », Asked Frédéric Calenge. Three seconds of hesitation later, the coach of the Blues released a ” yes, probably », Without much conviction. The journalist therefore followed up with the framework of Real Madrid. ” Does Karim Benzema deserve it this season? », Asked the man in the field of TF1. And there, no need to think.





"Does Benzema deserve the Ballon d'Or this year?" The YES-NO is back in Téléfoot and it was Didier Deschamps who did it! The coach of the Blues played the game thoroughly, at the microphone of @FredCalenge

” Yes ! “, Immediately affirmed Didier Deschamps, ready to campaign for his number 19 before the election on November 29th. Of course, the former coach of Olympique de Marseille could not say that KB9 did not deserve the Ballon d’Or. But his answer may amuse more than one. A few months ago, Karim Benzema was not good enough to join the France team, since his sidelining was supposedly based on a ” sports choice “. And now the ex-ban is one of the best players in the world this year. To believe that the Merengue has progressed enormously in the meantime …