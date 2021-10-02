France’s debt rating confirmed by Standard & Poor’s

The rating agency forecasts French GDP growth of 6.2% for 2022.

For Standard & Poor’s, the French debt rating remains AA / A-1 +. The rating agency confirmed this note on Friday, with a stable outlook as the rebound in the French economy should help it reduce its deficits, said S&P. The agency forecasts French GDP growth at 6.2% this year, then 3.6% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023. “We have revised upwards our expansion forecast for this year because domestic demand benefited from a rise in savings, public and private investments (…) as well as the stabilization of the epidemiological situation, “the agency said in a press release, recalling that more than 80% of the adult population is now vaccinated.

“We believe that the withdrawal of the exceptional support measures (adopted) to deal with the Covid-19 as well as the dynamics of the recovery should significantly reduce the budget deficit in 2022”, further indicates S&P which however sees in the electoral calendar a risk to its projections. “The French economy, the 7th largest in the world, is diversified and open, with a highly skilled and productive workforce,” says S&P.





But “its structural current account and budget deficits, as well as its size debt ratio, partially undermine these strengths.” France’s debt will reach over 112% of gross domestic product this (…)

