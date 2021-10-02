Future tactical drone of the Army, the Patroller passes a major step towards its industrial qualification

According to the 2022 draft budget recently unveiled by the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the Army should finally receive its new “Patroller” tactical drones next year. “Finally” because the first aircraft, 14 units ordered in 2016 from Safran Electronics & Defense [avec 6 stations au sol, ndlr], should have been delivered to him in 2018.

However, the manufacturer had some delays … aggravated in December 2019 with the loss of a device during an “industrial reception theft”.

However, at the time, the 61st Artillery Regiment then expected to receive a first system of five drones, in order to then be able to engage it in operation, within a SCORPION module. This was therefore not possible… two additional years were deemed necessary to make the device more reliable. This delay resulted in a loss of capacity, the fleet of SDTI “Sperwer” [Système de drones tactiques intérimaires] having been suspended for security reasons.

Either way, testing of the Patroller is still ongoing. And, obviously, they are on the right track. Indeed, on September 30, Safran Electronics & Defense reported on the success of a campaign of industrial test flights carried out in Finland, in the presence of representatives of the Directorate-General for Armaments. [DGA] and the Army.

Thus, 21 flights were carried out, for a total of 76 hours. “All the objectives were achieved: endurance flights of 14 hours, ceiling altitude, performance of its optronics and radar equipment, their simultaneous and real-time operation, automatic take-off and landing, mission management, sound discretion, ease of setting implementation and availability ”, assures the manufacturer.





“Marking a major step towards industrial qualification of the SDT Patroller, this campaign has demonstrated the maturity, quality and operational capabilities of the Patroller, equipped with a Euroflir 410 optronic ball and surveillance radar”, added promote Safran Electronics & Defense. He also stressed that the SDT Patroller will be “one of the first drone systems to be formally certified according to the NATO standard applicable to its category”.

However, before the accident of December 2019, the manufacturer had already argued that the Patroller had “220 flights to its credit” and that it “fully” met the requested specifications. [décollage et atterrissage automatique, conduite de mission, exploitation simultanée et en temps réel de ses capteurs, qualité de ses charges optronique et radar, discrétion sonore, endurance, facilité de mise en oeuvre et disponibilité, etc].

As a reminder, showing performances close to those of a MALE drone [Moyenne Altitude Longue Endurance], the Patroller was based on the German Stemme S15 power glider. Able to carry a payload of 250 kg and fly at an altitude of 20,000 feet for almost 20 hours, it can be armed.

Compared to the SDTI, and with its gyro-stabilized optronic ball for long-range day / night observation and identification and SAR / GMTI radar for detecting moving targets, the SDT Patroller will embody a major leap forward for the Army of Terre, which was obliged to reinforce the training of its tele-pilots as a result.