Gabby Petito case: what were the police doing at the parents of his companion the day before the report of his disappearance?

Police made new revelations regarding the Gabby Petito case this Saturday, October 2. Officers attended the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents the day before he was reported missing.

On August 27, Gabby Petito, 22, went missing. Last July, she left with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, on a road trip. After much research, his body was discovered by law enforcement in Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, in Wyoming on September 20. The parents of the young woman reported her disappearance on September 11 without knowing that Brian Laundrie had been home ten days ago. Indeed, they continued to desperately search for their daughter. Since the beginning of this affair, the revelations are linked, including this Saturday, October 2. Police revealed that on September 10, the day before her parents’ report, officers visited the Laundrie’s home. “Nort Port police sent them after receiving calls from the increasingly worried Petito family“The New York Post reported. Subsequently, the agents visited the Laundrie’s home forty-six times, without success as they each time refused to answer questions regarding Gabby Petito’s disappearance. . On police reports, the “routine checks“were eventually marked as”problem fixed“, concludes the newspaper.





Where’s Brian Laundrie? Earlier this month, he visited with his parents, Roberta and Chris Laundrie, a campground. Documents unveiled by ABC News confirmed the presence of the family in Pinellas County. For his part, Steven Bertolino, the lawyer of Laundrie, indicated that all were “well went camping together between September 6th and 7th. They came back togetherAt that time, Gabby Petito had not yet been officially reported missing by her parents. Subsequently, Brien Laundrie surrendered in a nature reserve and he never came back. His parents quickly called the police to report missing. So when the young woman’s corpse was found in a Wyoming park on September 19, her companion still hadn’t given any sign of life. “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have no idea where Brian is“said Steven Bertolino, their lawyer, a few days ago.”They are worried and hope the FBI can locate him“, he continued. To date, Brian Laundrie is the main suspect and a federal arrest warrant has recently been issued against him.

Brian Laundrie: Was he violent with Gabby Petito?

A new video was unveiled by Fox News this Friday, October 1. In it, Gabby Petito claims to have been hit by Brian Laundrie. “Did he hit you?“, asks a police officer. To which she answers:”Yes, yes I think so. But I hit it first“. Subsequently, this same agent tries to learn more:”Where were you hit? Don’t worry, just be honest“. Faced with this question, Gabby Petito retorts:”He didn’t hit me in the face. He didn’t do that. Instead, he grabbed my face with his fingernails, I think that’s why I have a little cut here. I can feel it when I touch it burns me“she concluded. What happened to Gabby Petito?

