Gaël Monfils, qualified for the final in Sofia: “I am flattered to be next to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer”

Do you know this is the seventeenth season in a row, that is, since 2005, where you have reached at least one final on the main circuit?

Yes my physiotherapist told me about it. (he smiles). It’s cool, it’s still a cool thing to do. People have the impression that only a player who wins a Grand Slam is an accomplished player. But there are all kinds of accomplishments, in other sports, that we do not value enough in tennis, such as having won 600 career matches, or a number of finals, semi or quarterfinals. huge final. 17 seasons in a row with at least one final, I’m happy, yes, although I don’t necessarily play for that. We have always said: ”Gaël this ” Where ”Gaël that ”, but ultimately, over 17 years, I’ve always been there, at least once in the final. At seventeen and more, we are only three (among active players), if I understood correctly, with Rafa (Nadal, 18 seasons in a row, ongoing series) and Roger (Federer, 20 seasons in a row between 2000 and 2019). So I’m flattered to be next to them. “