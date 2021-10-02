Gaël Monfils, qualified for the final in Sofia: “I am flattered to be next to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer”

“Exempted from the first round, winner by forfeit in the 2nd round then expeditious in the quarters (49mn to put 6-2, 6-2 to Mager) and in the semi-finals (1h03 against Giron), you are in the final after 1h52 of tennis in Sofia. It’s a rather special week, isn’t it?
It is quite special, yes, but not that easy, in a lot of points of view. It was long, before playing, people don’t realize but when you’re at the tournament, you want to play, you want to take your marks. I am happy to have been able to manage well. But the most difficult is the absence of an audience (Editor’s note: there is no spectator in Sofia this week for health reasons). I take longer to adapt to these conditions than other players. Frankly, to have managed to win two matches here, it’s great, because I had bad experiences without an audience.
You only lose four points in the second set against Giron … When it goes like this, does that surprise you yourself?
I do violence to myself at the start of the match. I’m limp, I have no energy, I’m missing something. I try to talk to my team and they pick me up a bit. It wasn’t easy because I didn’t know if I should be more aggressive or less (Giron led 4-2). I decided to change the pace a bit. Slow down, slice then play heavy. It has become very physical. Afterwards, it’s the same in every match: when you manage to find the right tempo, you maintain it as long as your opponent does not ask you another question. I asked him a question he couldn’t answer. He didn’t ask me another one so I kept doing the same thing.
Do you know this is the seventeenth season in a row, that is, since 2005, where you have reached at least one final on the main circuit?
Yes my physiotherapist told me about it. (he smiles). It’s cool, it’s still a cool thing to do. People have the impression that only a player who wins a Grand Slam is an accomplished player. But there are all kinds of accomplishments, in other sports, that we do not value enough in tennis, such as having won 600 career matches, or a number of finals, semi or quarterfinals. huge final. 17 seasons in a row with at least one final, I’m happy, yes, although I don’t necessarily play for that. We have always said: ”Gaël this ” Where ”Gaël that ”, but ultimately, over 17 years, I’ve always been there, at least once in the final. At seventeen and more, we are only three (among active players), if I understood correctly, with Rafa (Nadal, 18 seasons in a row, ongoing series) and Roger (Federer, 20 seasons in a row between 2000 and 2019). So I’m flattered to be next to them. “