Galatasaray: a European Cup suspension as a sanction?

We knew the meeting was high risk, and it ended up degenerating. This Thursday, Olympique de Marseille received Galatasaray in the Europa League. A meeting interrupted for ten minutes following the launching of smoke between French and Turkish supporters. Before that, clashes had taken place outside the stadium, other throwing projectiles were observed, and tensions continued after the match. So many events that should worry the Marseille leaders who will have to justify themselves against UEFA.

As recalled the team, OM is far from being in a strong position on this issue. In July 2018, OM already received a one-year suspended European Cup ban sanction with a two-year probationary period after the many events surrounding the campaign that led Rudi Garcia to the C3 final. In fact, UEFA cannot apply this penalty, but can, on the other hand, go back up to five years to put together its case. If an exclusion from the European Cup seemed surprising, we can still expect big penalties, whether financial or stadium closure. Whatever happens, this OM – Galatasaray will leave its mark.



