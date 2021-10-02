Gas price freeze: Engie “takes note” of Jean Castex’s decision

Faced with soaring gas prices, Jean Castex announced Thursday evening that there would be “no more increase in the price of gas” after that of 12.6% on October 1 until April 2022. A measure that concerns the regulated tariff for nearly five million subscribers. These subscribers will still have to pay the additional winter gas costs, but in a staggered manner from next spring, when in principle gas prices will drop.
Faced with this announcement, “Engie takes note of the government’s decision to set up a tariff shield which consists in freezing, from November, the regulated gas prices for the coming months”, indicated the gas giant. energy, ex-GDF Suez adding: “the group will discuss constructively with the regulatory authorities to find solutions that will allow it to support its customers, while aiming to minimize the impact on its financial performance. “
Still, there is a risk of frost snowballing for other operators. “The blocking of regulated tariffs will have an impact on suppliers because the prices of alternative suppliers are indexed to regulated tariffs,” recalled Naïma Idir, president of the National Association of Retail Energy Operators (ANODE) which notably brings together Eni, TotalEnergies, Vattenfall or Enercoop, on BFM Business.
And even if Jean Castex has promised to “support” the distributors who will sell gas to consumers at a lower price than they will have paid for it during the fall and winter, the association does not rule out using ” all means, including litigation ”to respond to the decision.
According to the association, the simplest solution to limit tariff increases would have been to “lower taxes” on taxes.