Gas, Smic, APL, unemployment, Netflix … All that changes on October 1, 2021

Gas takes 12.6%, the minimum wage increases by 35 euros, very slight increase in APL, new calculation rules for unemployment insurance, increased Netflix subscriptions … All that changes on October 1, 2021.

• The regulated gas tariff will increase by 12.6% on October 1

Regulated gas prices applied by Engie will once again jump, by 12.6% including tax on October 1, in the wake of the rise in market prices, the regulator announced on Monday. Excluding tax, the increase is 13.9% and, in detail, 4.5% for users of gas for cooking, 9.1% for those who have dual use (cooking and hot water), and 14.3% for homes that heat with gas, details the Commission.

These regulated tariffs, updated monthly, have seen a series of sharp increases recently. They increased again by 8.7% on September 1, after more than 5% in August and nearly 10% in July. To help households cope, the government has notably decided to distribute an energy check of 100 euros to 6 million households.

• Automatic increase in the minimum wage on October 1

Minimum wage will experience an automatic increase of nearly 35 euros gross per month due to inflation figures published by INSEE. The last automatic increase in the minimum wage during the year due to inflation was 2.1% on December 1, 2011. Currently at 1554.58 euros gross per month for a full-time worker, the minimum wage will be raised to around 1589 euros , the gross hourly minimum wage to drop from 10.25 to 10.48 euros.

The consumer price index having increased by 2.2% compared to November 2020, the reference month for the last revaluation of the minimum wage, this increase is mechanical because the Labor Code (article L3231-5) provides that an increase of at least 2% must lead to a revaluation.

• Revaluation of APL on October 1, 2021

A slight increase in personalized housing assistance (APL) of 0.42% will be applied from October 1, 2021. This corresponds to the increase in the reference index for rents (IRL), calculated by INSEE to measure the annual rent increase. It follows a freeze on their revaluation in 2018 and a deindexation of APLs on IRI included in the 2019 and 2020 finance laws.

• New calculation rules for unemployment insurance

The new draft decree toughening the calculation of unemployment benefit comes into force on October 1. These new calculation rules, the flagship measure of the reform, were to come into force on July 1, but the Council of State had suspended them in June, arguing “uncertainties about the economic situation”. The daily reference wage (SJR) will now be calculated on the total wages divided by all the days worked or not over the last 24 months. Or a mechanical reduction in the SJR and therefore in the unemployment benefit.





• End of the solidarity fund

Created in March 2020 to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, the solidarity fund ends this Friday, October 1. In total, it will have benefited 2 million companies for an amount of more than 36 billion euros. From now on, companies which remain very affected by the pandemic can benefit from a mechanism to cover their fixed costs. Bercy estimates that it should cost around 150 million euros per month.

• Brexit: passport required to enter the United Kingdom

Announced a year ago, this measure takes effect on October 1. European and Swiss tourists and business travelers will need to present a passport, and no longer a simple identity card, to enter the UK. This measure concerns adults, but also minors accompanied by their parents or participating in school trips or exchanges.

The document must be valid for the duration of the stay. For a stay of more than 6 months, depending on the reasons for the trip (in particular to work), you will also need a visa. A form has been put online to inform travelers about this obligation.

• Increase in hospital salaries

The signing of the Ségur de la santé agreements gives rise to a first phase of measures paving the way for a monthly increase of 183 euros for the staff of hospitals and nursing homes under the public hospital service, regional, private nursing homes, as well as social and medico-social professionals from other sectors. This concerns 500,000 paramedical professionals belonging to the hospital public service, excluding contractors: IDE in general and specialized care, nursing assistants, medico-technical and rehabilitation professionals.

• Netflix: new price increase on October 1, 2021

Netflix is ​​increasing its prices in France by an additional one to two euros per month depending on the type of subscription. Netflix Essential (one screen) goes from 7.99 to 8.99 euros per month, Netflix Standard (two screens and HD) from 11.99 to 13.99 euros per month and Netflix Premium (four screens and programs in 4K) from 15.99 to 17.99 euros per month.

On the other hand, no increase for those whose subscription to a box package includes access to Netflix. Netflix justifies this increase by its ever increasing investments. The video service specifies that the launch of video games on its platform will be without price increases.