Genesio announces 3 hard knocks before PSG and already cracks on a rookie

Zapping Goal! Football club Stade Rennais: top 10 most expensive transfers

Two days after the success of Stade Rennais in Arnhem in the Europa Conference League (2-1), Bruno Genesio gave news of his group to face PSG on Sunday at Roazhon Park. Unsurprisingly, Jérémy Gélin and Jérémy Doku are injured and unavailable.

If the rest of the group is available, the case of Lovro Majer is special since he is injured in the hip. “He’s doing a lot better,” says the Rouge et Noir coach. The SRFC midfielder is in individual recovery and will resume with the group during the international break to be available on October 17 against FC Metz.

Regarding Dogan Alemdar, arrived at the summer transfer window, things are moving faster than expected. “He adapts very quickly, he’s a boy who has a lot of stature, who is athletically impressive, who has already found his marks. We will take the time. For the future, he will be a very interesting goalkeeper for Stade Rennais, ”said Genesio. Promising.