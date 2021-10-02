Geneva Motor Show saves furniture for 2022

Canceled in disaster in 2020 and not planned for 2021, the Geneva Motor Show will finally make its big comeback in 2022. Or its “average” return, since the Swiss show will be held in a reduced version. Geneva is not immune to the absence of manufacturers.

Sandro Mesquita, director of the show, admitted in an interview with a Swiss daily that the entire Stellantis group will not be there. If the brands of PSA had already started not coming to the shows if they did not have great novelty, this will be a first for the labels of the Fiat group. And it is also surprising for Alfa Romeo, whose presentation of the very important Tonale compact SUV was expected. Ferrari and Lamborghini will also be missing.





Sandro Mesquita specifies, however, that he is still awaiting answers from certain brands. For him, it was not conceivable to throw in the towel for one more edition: “We would have taken the risk of losing our notoriety and perhaps even jeopardized that planned for 2023”.

And it highlights the fact that 60 brands have already committed to come. We obviously prefer to see the glass half full! Moreover, the big firms of the Volkswagen galaxy will be there, that is to say the parent company VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda. Kia will also, surely come with the all new Niro. Renault will also be present. We are expecting a big novelty on the Losange stand: the second generation of Kadjar. It will also be an opportunity to discover new labels. The new French manufacturer Hopium will come with its hydrogen sedan.

The next Geneva Motor Show, organized from February 19 to 27, will thus have the air of a recovery show.