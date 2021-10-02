GE’s Catalyst turboprop engine takes off

GE Aviation’s Catalyst (formerly Advanced Turboprop or ATP) turboprop engine made its maiden flight on September 30, propelling a Beechcraft King Air used as a flying test bed.

This first flight lasting 1 hour and 40 minutes was carried out from Berlin airport. To date, 16 test engines have accumulated more than 2,600 operating hours in ground tests and have completed four certification tests.

GE Aviation Turboprop also delivered a first engine good for the Textron Aviation flight a few weeks ago to equip its Beechcraft Denali single-engine aircraft, while its first flight is still scheduled for the end of the year.





As a reminder, the Catalyst was entirely designed and manufactured in Europe by bringing together the know-how of GE Aviation in the Czech Republic, Avio Aero in Italy and Poland, GE Aviation Advanced Technology in Germany and GE Engineering Design Center in Poland. This engine, which occupies a power range of between 850 and 1600 horsepower, has a full authority digital governor (FADEC).

Defined as the first entirely new turboprop to enter the business and general aviation market for over 50 years, it promises up to 20% lower fuel consumption and 10% better cruising power than its competitors.

GE recalls that the Catalyst is ITAR-free, obviously wishing to push it onto a European military platform in the process of being developed, in competition with the Ardiden 3TP from Safran.

(Photo GE Aviation Turboprop)