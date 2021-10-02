Ghost Recon: Ubisoft will talk about the future of the license in a few days

During E3, Ubisoft unveiled a trailer announcing the 20th anniversary celebration of the Ghost Recon license, the latest episode of which is Breakpoint. We now know more, as a special showcase has just been announced.

Ubisoft gives us an appointment Tuesday 5 October at 7 p.m. on YouTube for a special stream dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon license. On the evening’s program, a retrospective in the company of a number of developers, but also and above all the presentation of the next license-related project ! We do not yet know if it is a new major opus, a mobile version, a film or a series, but the appointment is made for 7:15 p.m. sharp!

Welcome to the Showcase celebrating 20 years of Ghost Recon! Get ready to meet the people behind the franchise, hear stories, receive freebies and discover a special surprise… with the announcement of a brand new Ghost Recon project. Sit back and enjoy the show!

At any rate, Ubisoft is not abandoning the franchise and is obviously preparing to relaunch it as it should. This celebration is therefore important, after the disappointment experienced with Breakpoint, whose sales were deemed “very disappointing”. The publisher had also recognized that the title lacked originality, causing a form of rejection from the community:





While the quality of the game appeared to be on track, based on feedback at E3, Gamescom, previews and our latest internal game testing, reception and critical sales from the game’s first few weeks. were very disappointing. (…) Ghost Recon Breakpoint didn’t come with enough differentiators, then indicated the editor.

That being said, several big updates are gradually coming to correct the main pitfalls encountered by players. Since May, AI systems have been completely overhauled with a new progression system, improved ally behavior, and challenges to complete.