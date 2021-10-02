More

    Glen Kamara (Rangers) victim of racism in Prague in the Europa League

    To avoid the camera, the Czech club had offered to invite 10,000 schoolchildren under 14 and some adults to accompany them. Request accepted by UEFA, which certainly did not anticipate the fact that these children would whistle and insult Finland’s Glen Kamara because of his skin color.

    Steven Gerrard steps up to the plate

    After the game, lost by his team, Scottish club coach Steven Gerrard publicly defended his player, as he had done after the incidents against the other club in Prague in March. ” I am extremely disappointed but not surprised. If we had to play behind closed doors, it was for a good reason. This is not the first time that there have been problems here. Policymakers are simply not doing enough », He launched.


    “These clubs should be ejected from the European tournaments they are playing. It’s a shame “

    Aamer Anwar, lawyer for Glen Kamara

    Asked by Sky Sports, Aamer Anwar, the player’s lawyer, sharply attacked UEFA, accusing the European body of being too lax. ” These clubs should be ejected from the European tournaments they play. It’s a shame. They (the UEFA leaders) failed whenever they had the chance to act. They like to talk about respect, but where is the respect for Glen Kamara? Where is the respect for all the black players who are insulted? How long is this going to last? I believe the authorities have not even started to take hold of the problem.


