global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– 700,000 dead in the United States –

More than 700,000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University count on Friday, the equivalent of the population of the capital Washington.

This gloomy course is a reminder that hundreds of Americans still die from the coronavirus every day, despite the vaccination campaign.

– Merck will ask for the green light for an anti-Covid pill –

The American laboratory Merck plans to apply shortly to the United States for authorization to market a pill which, according to a clinical trial, reduces by two the risks of hospitalization and death of patients with Covid-19.

If approved, this drug called molnupiravir would represent a major breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic by making it possible to reduce severe forms of the disease quite easily.

– 8 million doses sent to Bangladesh and the Philippines –

The United States, which wants to take the response to Covid-19 in the world, will send more than 8 million doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines, a White House official told AFP on Friday.

– Covid outbreak in Syria –

The number of Covid-19 cases has exploded in recent weeks in northern Syria and reached critical levels, officials said.

In some of the areas most affected by the conflict that erupted in 2011, health infrastructure is insufficient, and basic medical supplies and doses of vaccine are lacking.

– 4th consecutive record of deaths in Russia –





For the fourth day in a row, Russia recorded a record daily death toll with 887 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 867 the day before, according to the government.

In addition, 24,522 new infections have been identified. A level that had not been reached since July 22.

– The health pass again in force in Rio –

The Supreme Court of Brazil has reinstated the health pass requirement to enter certain public and tourist places in Rio de Janeiro. Sesame is therefore back in force on Friday, after being suspended Wednesday by a judge.

– Vaccination requirement for California students –

All California students eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine will need to be vaccinated if they wish to physically attend classes, whether they are schooled in the public or private system, the state governor announced on Friday.

– Total lifting of restrictions in Zambia –

Zambia, where only 3% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, announced on Friday the total lifting of restrictions linked to the virus as of Saturday due to the drop in cases of contamination.

– Finland will start vaccinating its mink –

Finland’s mink farmers will start vaccinating all animals in the country against Covid-19 after local authorities gave temporary permission for an experimental vaccine, the Finnish food authority said.

– More than 4.77 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,780,108 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Friday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most affected country with 700,258 deaths, followed by Brazil (597,255), India (448,339), Mexico (277,505) and Russia (208,142).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.