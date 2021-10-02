Google urges iPhone users to turn it into an Android smartphone

A far-fetched proposition that Google fully assumes in several blog posts.

Upgraded to iPhone 13 and iOS 15? Very well. Google now offers you to transform your home screen into … a copy of that of a smartphone running Android.





“Bring the best of Google to your iPhone 13”, here’s what Luke Wroblewski, Google Director for iOS, offers. He thus invites to install one of the many apps of the firm available on the App Store. As for the transformation of iOS to Android, it is enough just to install Google widgets everywhere.

Endless widgets: Google search of course, but also Photos, Chrome, Calendar, YouTube Music, Gmail… The Mountain View firm even recalls that it is possible to set Chrome as the default browser, allowing you to use it. ‘integrate with Spotlight.

In addition to this eccentric proposal, Google also announces that several of its apps will be updated to adapt to the Concentration mode integrated in iOS 15. A new integration between YouTube Music and Spotlight is also planned, to launch a sought-after song in the blink of an eye. eye.

Source: via iGen