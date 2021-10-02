group chat with your friends stuck on Messenger

Discussion groups between Instagram and Messenger apps should be available soon. Functions for watching videos together are also merged.

Messenger and Instagram have just taken a big step towards each other. It will soon be possible to create discussion groups between Messenger and Instagram users. Messenger calls them “Cross-app groups”.

Remember, Facebook had announced the upcoming merger of Instagram messages and Messenger in 2020 already. According to Mark Zuckerberg’s firm, 70% of Instagram users eligible for this merger have taken the plunge.

But that’s not all, the messaging services of the two services are also similar in terms of the features they offer. Instagram, for example, sees the possibility of offering surveys in its direct messages.

Instagram’s video functions (Reels and IGTV) can now be viewed through Messenger’s Watch Together service.

Facebook wants to reassure

Social networks can sometimes be a bit scary, so Facebook wants to reassure. Just because the two services come together doesn’t mean anyone can contact you.





“You will keep the same controls, writes the social network in a press release. You decide who can message you, who ends up in your message request folder, and who can’t message or call you. ” Messenger to specify: ” We love adding fun new features, but our top priority is ensuring security and privacy! “

Three little dots are on a boat

Welcome addition to Messenger: three small dots now appear when several people in the same group are typing at the same time. The purpose of this addition according to Facebook is simple: “Help make you feel more present in your focus groups. ” This will undoubtedly make it possible to avoid boondoggles.

Added to this are some options of customization additional as an astrology chart orCottageCore, an aesthetic which draws on the image of Epinal of the English countryside.

At the time of writing, no official arrival date in France has been announced for these various features. Only new themes were available on our devices.