Guitarist Olivier Libaux is dead

Olivier Libaux, guitarist of the group Nouvelle Vague on stage in Barcelona (Spain), March 24, 2021. XAVI TORRENT / REDFERNS

Elegant guitarist and songwriter, revealed with the group Les Objets, producer who has become an international expert in the art of cover art, within the Nouvelle Vague project, Olivier Libaux was found dead, Tuesday, September 29, at his Parisian home. He was 57 years old.

In the early 1990s, the slender young man, born May 5, 1964 in Boulogne-sur-Mer (Pas-de-Calais), seeks to transcend his love of the Anglo-Saxon indie pop scene, within a duo , Les Objets, formed in Paris with singer Jérôme Rousseaux. Released in 1991, their first album, The normality (Columbia / Sony), will sparkle with a sweet eccentricity (The fly season), carried by the clear line of guitars marked by the influence of the Smiths, the Go-Betweens or the Monochrome Set (whose group will record a dapper French version of The Jet Set Junta). In the tradition of a group like Oui Oui, whose drummer and future filmmaker Michel Gondry will produce two of their clips (The normality, Sarah), the false candor of the Objects will once again meet with esteem … and commercial failure, with a second opus, Who is who ? (1994).





When the group separates (Jérôme Rousseaux embarking on a solo career under the name Ignatus), Olivier Libaux will put his slender guitar at the service of Carla Bruni, Dominique Dalcan or Alex Gopher, before plunging into a ambitious work of composition in front more to the notion of troop than that of group. First, with a first musical comedy project, The heroine in the bath (2003), mixing the luminous influence of Jacques Demy and Michel Legrand with the dark fantasy of Tim Burton. Featuring the voices of Philippe Katerine, Helena Noguerra, Lio, Doriand, Dominique Dalcan or Michael von der Heide, the album will never give birth to the announced show. What will not be the case ofImbecile (2007), her second scripted disc, with the participation of Katerine, Helena Noguerra, J. P. Nataf and Barbara Carlotti, whose in camera will be transcribed at the Café de la danse, in Paris, directed by Olivier Martinaud.

Bossa post-punk songs

But it is his collaboration with the Versailles musician Marc Collin that allows Libaux to go from confidential success to international success. With the creation of the Nouvelle Vague duo, these two fans of the new wave of the 1980s indeed find a magic formula, by adapting in acoustic and bossa-nova versions an anthology of post-punk songs. Sung mainly by female performers (Camille, Mélanie Pain, Phoebe Killdeer, Daniella d’Ambrosio …), these covers of Joy Division, The Cure, Depeche Mode or the Dead Kennedys will seduce an international audience (500,000 copies of the first album, New wave, 2004, sold worldwide), which will allow the group to tour, until this year, in dozens of countries.

