Hacked, forgotten, hated … Why passwords resist

INVESTIGATION – Date of birth, pet name … Everything is good to remember those pesky sesames, sometimes at the expense of our digital security. For a long time to come?

One password for Facebook, another for messaging, another one for the bank, and then one for Amazon … The list could be long. On average, an Internet user manages 25 accounts on the web, according to global data relayed by the Cnil (National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms). “Passwords are the plague of the internet», Sighs Gérôme Billois, cybersecurity expert at the consulting firm Wavestone, specializing in the transformation of companies and organizations. These pesky sesames are precisely in this month of October at the center of Cybermoi / s, an annual initiative supported by the government, intended to raise awareness of good digital practices. Communication events and campaigns are planned to encourage the general public to better protect their passwords.

And there is still work to be done, if we are to believe the testimonies collected by Le Figaro. Indeed, the recommendations of the CNIL and the Anssi (National Agency for the Security of