Halo Infinite: 343 Industries unveils some of the game’s accessibility options

Microsoft, committed to inclusiveness and accessibility, recently unveiled new features to come to promote the practice of video games among people with disabilities. A commitment which obviously benefit the internal studios.

Johnson Page of 343 Industries participated in the recent event initiated Xbox Accessibility Showcase, and took the opportunity to unveil a number of accessibility options that will be present within Halo Infinite, expected for December 8. On the program: the size of the subtitles, the audio description, a special navigation mode, parameters for ATH, customization for the controls or even assisted driving:

The goal of 343 Industries is to make this new journey into the Halo universe more accessible to as many players as possible. This includes those new to the franchise, but also those who have trouble playing for certain reasons that were not taken into account until now. (…) The representation in the video game being an important thing, in order to improve it in Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has collaborated with associations like Warfighter Engaged to offer you new ways to customize your Spartans with the addition of different prostheses. The accessibility doesn’t end there, 343 Industries will continue to update Halo Infinite, so that as many people as possible can fight alongside the Master Chief.

Among the options that will be available in-game, we will therefore find:





Subtitles Adjust font size Modify the opacity of the background Change the color of the dialogues according to the individual Choose between subtitles for all dialogs or only those relating to the story in the campaign

Ability to change the font size in menus and during gameplay

Menu narration and the ability to adjust its speed for those who use screen readers

New “linear navigation” mode, which allows you to navigate the interface without seeing where the controls are arranged on the screen to access them

Possibility to change the colors of allies and enemies to offer more options than the usual “reds against blues”

More settings for the interface, for ATH (heads-up display) and for reticle opacity, to more easily identify ATH information

Options for voice-to-text and text-to-voice transcription

New options for sound, with the ability to independently adjust several different sounds of the game

Customize controls for controller or keyboard / mouse, to reconfigure keys, adjust sensitivity, and short press a key rather than holding it

New assisted driving feature, to drive vehicles in a new way, without using the classic “look and lead” mechanics

About Halo Infinite

