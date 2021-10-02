Halo Infinite Beta: Digital Foundry Analysis with 60 FPS on Xbox One X | Xbox one

After the first technical test of Halo Infinite which took place last July, it is now the second phase of the tech preview that is available. These are new game modes as well as new maps that are playable and it is also an opportunity for 343 Industries to correct certain bugs and to make improvements to the different versions of the game.

Digital Foundry dived into the performance of the title during the first weekend of the second test flight and it is with very good news for console players that the experts deliver their detailed analysis.

A more stable 120 FPS mode on Xbox Series X

This new test is an opportunity to see that performance on Xbox Series X has been improved. This is particularly the case of the performance mode which now works from the game menu with a much more stable 120 FPS. Dynamic resolution is used to maintain this level of performance with a maximum resolution of 1440p. The quality mode still uses dynamic 4K resolution with a very solid 60 FPS framerate.

Regarding the Xbox Series S, it is noted that the 120 FPS mode is no longer available; probably because of too much sacrifice in resolution according to Digital Foundry. On the other hand, the 60 FPS is still very stable and the resolution of this version remains dynamic 1080p.

60 FPS on Xbox One X

The version that sees the biggest performance boost compared to the first technical test is undoubtedly the Xbox One X version. In July, the latter offered two graphics modes that had no impact in the game. ancient history and the Xbox One X now allows you to enjoy 60 FPS in its performance mode. The framerate is considered solid despite a few rare drops and it is for the experts a major improvement to be able to play in 60 FPS on Xbox One X.





This version offers higher resolution and better textures than the Xbox Series S version and it is good for them to see Microsoft’s machine being used to its full potential. On the other hand, it will be necessary to monitor the performance of the console in more open modes with more players like the BTB which is available this weekend.

In quality mode, gaming is stuck at 30 FPS with dynamic 4K resolution ranging from 1800p to 2160p. As was the case in July, Digital Foundry recalls that the graphics in this mode are comparable to the Xbox Series X version but with a framerate at 30 FPS instead of 60 FPS. An excellent point for Xbox One X players therefore.

No surprises on Xbox One S

Regarding the Xbox One S, there are unfortunately still frame pacing issues and the game remains limited to 30 FPS. This is obviously the least visually impressive version although it remains quite playable. The reflections (screen space reflections) and the deformation of the ground are always absent and the image is reconstituted in 1080p (temporal reconstruction).

An always capricious PC version

Finally, the experts dwell on the PC version which unfortunately still does not live up to expectations. We still find the concerns of Vsync and framerate limiter decried last July. You have to use an external solution to be able to enjoy a stable framerate and it has also been reported that the game does not efficiently use the hardware available. For example, Digital Foundry mentions a framerate that does not reach 120 FPS despite an RTX 3090 and a resolution of 1440p at the lowest graphics level.

Hopefully 343 Industries can improve the PC version which should certainly offer better performance. Remember that there is still time in the studio to refine its copy since the game is scheduled for December 8 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. It will also be playable on mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming and available in Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release.