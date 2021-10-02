he captures an alligator with a trash can and becomes a hero

To protect his family, Eugene Bozzi did not hesitate to face an alligator with a sorting bin.

ANIMALS – In flip-flops, Eugene Bozzi, a 26-year-old American veteran became Florida’s hero by capturing an alligator with a trash can, as you can see in the video at the top of the article.

The father of the family was alerted by his 11-year-old daughter after she saw the reptile in his garden. Eugene Bozzi thought he was facing a baby alligator and was very surprised to face a beast nearly six feet long.

Worried and wishing to protect his family from a possible accident, he decided to return the animal to its natural habitat, using a sorting bin. “I don’t know the procedures, so I did it my way,” the veteran Wesh 2 told.

Contacted by Netflix

Images of Eugene Bozzi capturing the alligator quickly toured networks and gave the former military hero status. From local media to those in South Africa, the father has been contacted by many journalists wishing to tell and his story but also to understand what pushed him to confront the animal.

“When my 11 year old daughter told me there was an alligator outside, I didn’t think about it. I wasn’t even afraid to tell you everything. I’m just a man who wanted to protect his family and I returned the alligator to its natural habitat, ”he told Philadelphia.

All’s well that ends well as the courage shown by Eugene Bozzi in the face of the alligator has opened up new opportunities for him. Indeed, the veteran who has spent most of his life in Philadelphia, in an environment frequently confronted with violence, and quit his job as a bus driver to live in Florida was contacted by Netflix, the streaming platform.





