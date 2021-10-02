He had to compose a canvas with € 70,000 in banknotes, but finally disappears with the money

Jens Haaning sent a work entitled Take the money and get out. Two white canvases instead of the collage he had been ordered.

A hell of a publicity stunt, pending possible legal proceedings. The Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in the city of Aalborg in Denmark placed an order with Jens Haaning many months ago. To do this, the institution had loaned 534,000 crowns (approximately € 70,000) in banknotes so that Jens Haaning could reproduce two of his old works. What was the surprise of Lasse Andersson, the director of the museum, when he received the creations: two white canvases entitled “Take the money and get out“.

This is not at all what was planned … As part of his exhibition Work It Out on the modern world of work, the Kunsten Museum commissioned the Danish artist to copy a work he had already produced. This one is called Austrian average annual income and had been exhibited in Copenhagen in 2010. It was then made up of 279 banknotes plated on two white cloths, representing a total of 278,500 Danish crowns, or nearly 37,500 euros. The artist had used canvases of different sizes, one larger than the other, to concretely illustrate the difference in the average annual salary in Denmark and Austria.

At the time of the order, Jens Haaning had however warned the museum that he would not comply exactly with the requirements, arguing that he was creating a new work of art and would change the title. “The work is that half a million Danish kroner is missing», Explained the artist at the microphone of the Danish local radio P1 Morgen. The exact amount loaned by the museum was DKK 534,000, the Danish and Austrian annual salary. According to the contract signed between Lasse Andersson and Jens Haaning, the money must be returned at the end of the exhibition, ie January 16, 2022. But, the artist says: “It will not arrive.“

The unfair remuneration of artists

When it came time to tackle the order he had received, the artist wondered about his own working conditions. “Why am I not doing a work that speaks of my own work situation?», He asked himself at the microphone of P1 Morgen. Jens Haaning, who finds his salary unfair, encourages “other people who have working conditions just as miserable as me to do the same.This new interpretation, Take the money and get out, denounces the remuneration conditions offered by the museum. The artist was supposed to spend more than 3,300 euros out of his pocket to reproduce the two original works. For his part, “Jens receives viewing fees, which we ask from the state, he gets just under 1350 euros depending on the contract and the museum covers the necessary expenses up to 6000 euros», Explains Lasse Anderson.

“It wasn’t what we agreed to in the contract, but we got some new and interesting art», Explains Lasse Andersson. The museum of modern art, past the amazement, decided to exhibit the two works as part of its exhibition Work It Out on modern work. According to the director of the institution, this perspective allows visitors to think about how to promote the work of artists. Jens Haaning, meanwhile, says it was a way of proving that all structures of which Man is part can be challenged by himself. “If these structures are completely unreasonable, we must break with them“, He justified himself in a press release. Lasse Andersson still expects the artist to honor the contract in force and return the money in January. Passed January 16, “We will take the necessary steps to ensure that Jens Haaning respects his contract and returns the money.“, Argued the director of the museum.

Jens Haaning is known to sometimes violently disturb his audience in order to highlight the power relations and violence intrinsic to our society. However, his art is oriented towards a positive critical vision of the current world. Unsubdued by standards, his favorite fields of expression are public spaces and institutional places, as with his work. Middelburg Summer 1996 which was a temporary relocation of a factory employing immigrant workers to an exhibition space in the Netherlands.