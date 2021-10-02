He hits the jackpot but drowns with his ticket

A regular at the Blue Water Inn, a Caseville bar, Gregory Jarvis regularly tried his luck at Jack, a Michigan lottery game. On the evening of September 13, the American was fortunate enough to hit the jackpot: $ 45,000. Very happy, Gregory took the pose with his winning ticket. However, he was unable to cash the sum immediately, his social security card no longer being valid. On September 19, the man returned to the bar and offered a tour, but he still had not received his money.

The days have passed and Gregory never went to his favorite bar. Dawn Talaski, who works in the establishment, could not help but have a bad feeling: “He has been away all week and we said to ourselves that something was wrong,” he explains. -she has ABC 7. The following Wednesday, Gregory’s boss went to question the bar staff, worried about not seeing his employee at work. And on Friday, a witness discovered a body that had washed up on the shore near a boat.





Criminal trail ruled out

The boat in question was that of Gregory, who drowned. “We think he was tying up his boat, slipped, fell, hit his head and ended up in the water,” said Kyle Romzek, Police Chief of Caseville. After learning that the victim had won the lottery, the police took the investigation one step further, but the trail of foul play was quickly ruled out. The autopsy report also confirmed the investigators in their conclusions.

According to Dawn Talaski, Gregory intended to use the money to visit his sister and father in North Carolina. The winning ticket was passed on to the victim’s family.

(The essential / joc)