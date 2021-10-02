He passed away at 74

The Young and the Restless, the famous soap opera of TF1, is once again struck by the drama. One of these iconic actors has just passed away at the age of 73. The Objeko team invites you to retrace his career and pay tribute to him. We will take this opportunity to come back to the exceptional course of this extraordinary series.

The Young and the Restless: an internationally successful soap opera

Who does not know The Young and the Restless? You don’t have to have television at home to have heard about it! Its distribution started in 1973 in France, and in 1989 in France. All without interruption! Thus, all French people grew up with the soap opera.

Of course, the main audience is mainly in retirement homes. It is that it takes some free time to follow 40 years of episodes! In addition, TF1 has scheduled the broadcast at 11 am on weekdays, so it is very hard for new fans to get hooked.

Young and the Restless, or The Young and the Restless in English, follows the journey of several families living in Genoa City, Wisconsin. Interestingly, this city really does exist, but only has 3000 inhabitants!

The different embodied families mingle and intermingle to the rhythm of relationships, marriages, divorces, mysteries and company. Looks like there’s always something going on with them! Despite its somewhat dated and very American tone, The Young and the Restless is no different from other soap operas such as Plus Belle La Vie! Once we understand who is who, and who does what, we want to know what will happen next! And this recipe has worked in France for 32 years!

A record breaking program

The Young and the Restless is not just a program that has gone on for a long time. It is also one of the longest soap operas in the history of world television! Hold on tight: the series currently has no less than 12,203 episodes! You read correctly ! When it debuted on French television in 1989, the broadcast actually started in episode 3263. Don’t worry though, the plot is constantly being updated, so you don’t have to watch it all from the start. start to immerse yourself in it!





The Young and the Restless is the third longest program, behind Hôpital Central (14,850 episodes) and Days and Lives (14,200 episodes). However, it goes beyond another program well known to the French, Amour, Gloire et Beauté, which has “only” 8,609 episodes.

To give you an idea, Plus Belle La Vie, broadcast since 2004, has only 4,380 episodes. We are therefore faced with a well-oiled machine. Of course, with such longevity, the series has seen many of its actors disappear. Since 2016, no less than 25 actors from The Young and the Restless have passed away. The latest actor to date, Michael Tylo, has just bowed out on Wednesday, September 29.

The Young and the Restless: this legendary actor is leaving us

Michael Tylo is a personality well known to fans of The Young and the Restless. In the 1990s, the actor played the twins Alexander and Ricky Bladeson. However, that’s not his only iconic role! Before this series, he played in the Haine et Passion series for 4 years. Following The Young and the Restless, we could see him in the Central Hospital series, but especially Love, Glory and Beauty, where he played Sherman Gale.

It is with tremendous sadness that the College of Fine Arts and Dean Nancy Uscher share the passing of beloved film professor, Michael Tylo. Read More: https://t.co/lnGCQwb6WA Image: Michael Tylo in Murder, She Wrote (1984) pic.twitter.com/N5BtfZ7GmQ – UNLV Fine Arts (@UNLVFineArts) September 29, 2021

Michael Tylo was a passionate actor who loved to pass on his knowledge. He was notably a full-time professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He had been teaching dramatic arts there since 2003, after taking a step back from soap operas. It is this entity which has also announced his death, without announcing the cause. The university delivered this message: “He had such a rich career, but remained very humble about what he had accomplished. He loved his family deeply and lived a joyful life, but he left us too soon. We will miss him very much”.

Michael Tylo still had a good life. He would have been 74 this month. His work and his work will always remain highly appreciated, both by viewers and by the many students who were able to follow his courses.



