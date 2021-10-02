He pays two sandwiches 750 euros because of a comma error

The facts took place in Leuven in Belgium last Sunday. A customer paid for his two sandwiches 750 euros in a sandwich shop. The reason ? A comma error.

It’s an unusual story that took place near Brussels on Sunday September 26th. While a few kilometers away, the city of Louvain hosts the world road cycling championships, won by Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe for the second year in a row, a sandwich shop is stormed by a crowd eager to come and fill its stomach.

“The line was really long and we worked as fast as possible. A supporter was waiting in our store with his wife and when he wanted to pay for his order, things went wrong ”, told the owner of the sandwich shop Hoegaards broodje to the Belgian media 7sur7.

A local appeal launched in the press to find the customer

The customer in question, eager to leave quickly, settles via the Payconiq dematerialized payment application. In the haste, he validates an amount of … 750 euros instead of 7.50 euros, the initial price of his two sandwiches. “Everything went quickly. I didn’t have my glasses. The customer paid this enormous sum without checking because he did not want to miss anything of the race … “ he adds.





When it comes time to do the accounts the next day, the manager notices the enormous amount of money spent by the client in question. But he only has his first name. He then decides to launch an appeal in the local press. After several reports, the client is finally found and reimbursed. ” It is all good. The client prefers to remain anonymous, but we have found him and we are very happy to be able to reimburse him for his money ” rejoiced the manager of the sandwich shop.