Hellblade 2 could be presented at the Game Awards 2021 | Xbox one

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is definitely one of the most anticipated games on Xbox today. Announced for a while now, Ninja Theory is slow to give a release window to its game. What if the game gave us this news in December?

A new Hellblade 2 video at the Game Awards?

It is once again the insider Jeff Grubb who shares the rumors he hears about. The one to whom we owe a lot of scoops in recent months brought up the subject Hellblade 2 during the Defining Duke podcast, and the game could well be talked about in two months.

The Game Awards 2021 showcase will once again be presented this year by host Geoff Keighley. We have made an appointment for December 9 and if the program is not yet known, Jeff Grubb however thinks that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 could be in the game.

According to him, one of the games that Xbox studios are keen to present at the show this year is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. According to his sources, the plan would be good to show Hellblade 2 in one way or another. at the Game Awards when Microsoft first imagined talking about it during the Xbox Stream of E3. Xbox would have finally kept the surprise for a little later this year and while plans may change, as always, everything suggests that the big project of Ninja Theory will be talked about soon.





Since its announcement in December 2019, we have been closely following the news of Hellblade 2 on Xboxygen and even if Ninja Theory remains very discreet about it, we have nevertheless been able to discover several times behind the scenes of the development with, for example, images of filming in Iceland, an image of Senua, the physical preparation of the main actress, the cloud engine of the title or most recently the sound capture of the game in Scotland.

Hoping that the information available to Jeff Grubb is confirmed, we will meet on December 9 live on Xboxygen!