Her look is scandalous, she finally breaks the silence and explains herself

Recently appeared on the set of Do not touch My TV, Loana made a very noticed passage in the famous show of C8. His outfit is actually not gone unnoticed and did not fail to elicit a large number of negative comments. Its somewhat neglected look has thus been the source of many questions. Questions that the main interested party today decides to answer. Objeko tells you more.

Loana ( TPMP ) : a return far from brilliant, the explanations of the starlet

A highly anticipated meeting

Since a long time now, Loana was extremely discreet in the media. It does seem that the last few months have been particularly difficult for her. Between her internment in a hospital, her various health and psychological problems, but also her clashes with some of her relatives, the young woman was obviously not in the best of her form.. Still very loyal to the former reality TV candidate, Cyril Hanouna had thus decided to devote a long time to him TPMP a few days ago.

On the set, the former winner of Loft Story (2001) was therefore making a very noticeable comeback. During this program, she announced to prepare a concert, but also took the opportunity to bury the hatchet with a former friend. Facing the cameras of C8, Loana and Sylvie Ortega actually hugged each other in order to make peace after months of extreme tension. If of course this sequence did not fail to attract the attention of viewers, one detail also made a lot of talk. Loana’s outfit actually seemed very neglected to the point that the networks social are very fast grabbed from subject. Very bad capped with remnants of coloring, her leather top was not much more polished. Apparently too big for her, he’s actually showing way too much. An outfit unworthy of a passage on television for some.

Two-step explanations

Also present that day, his friend Eryl Pray with which Loana relaunched his musical career had decided to help his accomplice on stage. Interviewed by reporters, the Elvis Presley lookalike explained the reasons for this sartorial neglect on the part of the former reality TV star. According to his explanation, their plane was very late and they then borrowed a motorcycle taxi to reach the studios of C8. At no time would Loana have so had time to get ready and put on her best outfit. It was also impossible for her to let the hairdressers present at the studio to take care of her.





After these first explanations ofEryl Pray, it is today for Loana to give his version of the facts, a statement which corresponds in every way to that previously quoted. Interviewed by the magazine Here, Loana repeats the same thing while providing some other details. “They made me a little braid like that and I arrived on the set not made up, limit not dressed. Afterwards, I understand … Yes Jwas super dressed and that I had had criticism, I would have complained. I admit that I was not at all! The reviews, I don’t like them too much, but they were a little well founded! Even I when I see myself, I say to myself: ‘Wow !‘It’s true that I was not at the top! I was half done! “ …, Where more exactly defeat.

Criticisms that are sometimes difficult to accept

If Loana readily admits that her appearance was not great that day, it is nevertheless often difficult to accept negative opinions about herself. In this interview, she confides that she does not have “Very well lived” the attacks against her on social networks. Moreover, this is not the first time that she unfortunately has to face this kind of personal attacks. Even if she pretends to ignore it, it’s not always easy.

Indeed, Loana feels visibly hurt: “It always touches me a little. I say it doesn’t affect me, but it’s not true! Not like criticism from my family or my friends, but I admit that it touches my heart. When you read reviews, it always hurts ”. However, Loana must To also could count on a large number of supporters with his friend’s list header Eryl Pray. He had indeed not hesitated to ask the detractors to moderate themselves and especially to try to understand why Loana had appeared in this way on the set of TPMP. An unfortunate combination of circumstances for which she did not seem to be responsible.



