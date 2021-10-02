here is the fastest charging station in the world

The specialist in electrical infrastructures ABB has just lifted the veil on the fastest charging station in the world.





One of the real solutions for the total development of the electric car is the charging power. The Swiss engineering group ABB has understood this, and today unveils a new terminal which promises to be the fastest in the world.

Called Terra 360, this new charging unit promises a power of 360 kW in direct current. This makes it possible to provide 100 km of autonomy in 5 minutes, and to recharge any electric car in 15 minutes maximum. These cars still need to be able to handle such power, let us remember.

Up to 4 cars loaded at full power

In addition to the promise of very fast recharging, this new terminal can supply energy to 4 cars at the same time. ABB also indicates that the Terra 360 kiosk can meet multiple uses. It can thus be installed on roads, in town, in depots or shopping centers. As with pumps, a 27-inch screen can be integrated to broadcast advertisements or other local information while charging.

ABB specifies that marketing in Europe will begin at the end of this year. The United States and the Asia-Pacific region will follow in 2022.