His number appears in the new Netflix series, he receives 4,000 calls per day

In South Korea, a man has received more than 4,000 calls a day since leaving Squid Game on Netflix. And for good reason: his phone number appears in the new phenomenon series.

In the first episode of the series, business cards with an eight-digit number are distributed to the characters, explains the South China Morning Post relayed by Capital. Except that this number really exists and is assigned to someone who is anything but fictitious.





Ongoing negotiations

The South Korean explained that he initially thought it was spam calls, until his relatives informed him that his number appeared in the series. He would receive hundreds of texts, photos and calls every day, day and night.

But the owner of the number concerned also indicated that he did not intend to change it, as his current phone is linked to his work, The production company Siren Pictures, which originated from. Squid Game, would be in negotiations with him to try to find a solution to the problem.

This incident has already attracted the lust of a politician. Huh Kyung-young, honorary leader of the National Revolutionary Party and South Korean presidential candidate, has reportedly offered to buy the phone number for $ 85,000.