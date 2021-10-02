His phone number appears in Netflix’s Squid Game series, he receives thousands of calls a day – Ouest-France evening edition

The South Korean series Squid Game is currently the most popular program on Netflix. But a very real phone number appears in the image, and the line owner has had a nightmare ever since. This man is subjected to real telephone harassment, with more than 4,000 calls and messages per day.

Series Squid Game, Where The Squid Game in French, is available since September 17, 2021 on Netflix. A surprise success of the start of the new school year for the American video-on-demand platform, this South Korean production in nine episodes, which currently breaks all audience records for a non-English series on the streaming platform, is not to everyone’s liking the world. In particular, a Korean 40-year-old who has suffered incessant calls from fans since his phone number appeared in one of the episodes of the series.

A very real number

This Korean series follows the character of Seong Gi-hun, a fifty-something divorced and in debt up to his neck. To pay off his debts he takes part in a mysterious six-game survival competition in South Korea. The goal. It’s simple: be the last survivor to earn $ 38.5 million.

In this series, which brilliantly mixes the game of massacre with the Hunger Games and the social fable echoing the Palme d’Or 2019 Parasite , participants receive a business card inviting them to participate in the Squid Game. The only problem is that the telephone number on this piece of cardboard is not fictitious but very real. According to the South Korean newspaper The Korea Times, it is that of an inhabitant of the province of Gyeonggi, in the north of the country.

The unfortunate person receives an average of 4000 calls and SMS per day. Asked by the Korean television channel MBC, the subscriber, who preferred to remain anonymous, explained that his phone rings at all hours of the day and night, whether for calls or messages.

When he picks up, sometimes it is children who are on the other end of the phone, asking him to participate in the macabre game of the series. The owner of the line now uses sleeping pills to get to sleep.





On the back of this business card, the discord phone number. (Screen capture: YouTube / Netflix)

An alternative solution?

But why not just change his number? In fact, the subscriber cannot, because of his professional activity. He has been using this line for more than ten years as part of his work.

The production company of the Cyron Pictures series reacted to the problem by jointly drafting an official press release with Netflix, as Allociné recalls on its website. “Netflix, as well as the production company of Squid Game, Cyron Pictures, have taken note of the problem and are currently working to resolve it. We have already had telephone discussions and organized meetings in the presence of the number holder and the production company to find a solution to the problem. “