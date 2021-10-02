How to follow football on the Freebox?

Football fans, do you feel lost between the different broadcasters of the round ball championships? Here is a summary of the various competitions and where to find them on your Freebox.

“Where’s the game going tonight?” A question that can often ring in your ears if you are into sports. Univers Freebox offers you the list of competitions broadcast in France and on which channels you will be able to follow them, without any problem.

Diffusion of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2: Amazon Prime and Canal + share the posters, beIN Sports has a few matches too

The French championship has undergone many upheavals last year, between the fiasco of Mediapro, an on-the-fly takeover of Canal + to finally land mostly in the hands of Amazon.

The SVOD service has indeed won the rights for the seasons 2021 to 2023 and therefore broadcasts eight matches per Ligue 1 day. To access the broadcast of these, you must therefore subscribe to the Ligue 1 Pass available on the Prime Video application, installed on all Freeboxes. The subscription costs 12.99 € for Prime subscribers and also recently included eight matches per day in Ligue 2, at no additional cost. You can find the application directly in the video on demand section of your Freebox, note however that if Amazon Prime is included for Freebox Delta subscribers all players combined, the subscription is offered as an option for € 5.99 to Freebox Pop subscribers. , Revolution, mini 4K and One.

Canal + for its part distributes two special posters: those of the Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.. The encrypted channel recently revised its offers and the cheapest comes with a 2-year commitment, for € 21.99 / month.





BeIN Sports for its part offers two posters of Ligue 2 in its programming. You can subscribe to it directly from your Freebox for € 14.99 / month and thus find the matches on the different channels included in the beIN pack (Channels ranging from 31 to 33 then from 402 to 408).

Where to watch the Champions League?

Regarding the Champions League, subscribers have the choice: Canal + and beIN SPORTS co-broadcast it, in particular with an offer currently at 25.99 € / month then 35.99 € per month after one year, with a commitment of 24 month.

TF1 for its part will only broadcast the final, unencrypted.

For subscribers with a Freebox Pop player, mini 4K and Apple TV 4K, it will also be possible to follow the “two most beautiful posters of each day”On the RMC Sport application available on the application stores. Two options are then offered with € 19.99 / month for a one-year commitment and € 25 / month without commitment.

Europa League and Europa Conference League: direction Canal +, RMC Sport or W9

If you want the best posters, opt for Canal + and W9 (channel 9 of your Freebox) which broadcast the best poster of the Europa League or the Europa League Conference.

All the other matches of these two European Cups are broadcast on RMC Sport channels.

The League of Nations: TF1 for France, W9 for the other semi-final

You will be able to follow the Belgium-France match on Thursday, October 7 on TF1 and the Italy-Spain match on Wednesday October 6 at 8:45 p.m. will be broadcast on TFX (Channel 11).

The match for third place and the final will be broadcast by W9.

And the national championships?

The Spanish Liga for its part, will be broadcast by beIN SPORTS in its entirety for the seasons 2021 to 2023.

The English Premier League as for it is co-broadcast by Canal + and RMC Sport.

Portuguese football fans will be able to find la Ligua NOS exclusively on RMC Sport.

The German Bundesliga can be watched exclusively on beIN SPORTS, just like the Italian Serie A.