Huge turnaround for Koeman, the shattering statement from Laporta

This is an announcement that may cause a lot of noise in Spain! While everyone expects to see Koeman’s head drop this weekend after the game against Atlético Madrid in La Liga, Joan Laporta surprised everyone with his latest statement about his usual manager. Questioned by the Spanish media while his team face the Colchoneros this evening at 9 p.m., he indicated that he was once again renewing his confidence in the Catalan technician.

“Ronald Koeman will continue as Barça coach, he deserves a margin of confidence. When the injured recover we will have more margin, Koeman is an ass and a reference of the barcelonism. I spoke with him, I drew my conclusions, he is a reference for Barca, I very much appreciate that he took over Barca at a difficult time. He may have had moments of discouragement, but he has regained his morale and now that the injured are about to recover, he deserves that margin of confidence. We talked and we didn’t have a cold relationship. He’s good and sincere, he’s a good person, he thinks the same of me and we are all trying to make things better, “he said. A real surprise!



