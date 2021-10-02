Hyenas, rapists on command

“Hyenas,” as they are known, are prominent figures in the remote villages of Malawi where they are rampant. In this poor southern African country, men are paid by families, in the name of tradition, to sexually initiate adolescent girls. An illegal ritual supposed to avoid curses but which causes HIV infection, unwanted pregnancies and psychological trauma. We set off on the trail of these itinerant rapists. And on that of their prey.

During the day, he is a farm worker. At night, Andrew, 43, married with five children, transforms into “fisi”, hyena in Chichewa, the vernacular of Malawi. He travels through the villages to offer his services, for a salary, to families fearing that the curse will befall them for not having respected the tradition of Fusasa Fumbi. Its mission: to “dust off” on order young girls who are just pubescent, women struggling to become mothers or widows. Andrew lives in the south of the country, in one of those villages which harbor more secrets than inhabitants and where ancestral traditions prevail.

Flexible gait, easy contact and good-naturedness, nothing suggests that this man is one of the linchpins of an atrocious ritual which, in the 21st century, still requires women to be “purified”. In this region where 70% of the population lives below the poverty line, custom serves as a benchmark; it is often the only thing to hold on to. For a bit, Andrew would define himself as a benefactor. He does not hesitate to boast of his status, insisting that it is of public utility because it increases fertility, hunts the shadow of death, prepares for harmonious lives. “Twenty years ago,” he says, “I was a very dynamic young adult. My parents and the elders of the village observed me and then chose me, because I had good potential. I experienced it as an honor. Suddenly I became a respectable figure in the village. There are about fifteen of us in the area. But, from now on, we operate in secret. “

Since 2013 and the publication of a decree on gender equality, most local traditions have indeed become illegal. Theresa Kachindamoto, 63, is the main instigator of this law. Ten years earlier, her enthronement as traditional leader had already been a milestone in the country’s history: never had a woman had so much power. Descendant of a great line of warriors, Theresa immediately went into battle. Early marriages, backward patriarchal traditions, a system of domination based on poverty, lack of education, sexual rituals and hyenas, she made her enemies. That is to say all the evils which plagued his district of 551 villages and concerned more than a million people. Its path to eradicate them is fraught with risks. “We have been bequeathed this culture so that we can continue to practice it,” she constantly hears herself opposing. As a woman, who are you to change her? Do you intend to die? She never gave up, still facing stubborn hostility to this day.

In Malawi, 85% of the population lives in rural areas. There, laws and awareness campaigns, “things decided in big cities”, are greeted with disdain, distance or indifference. According to Mariana, 21, from a family where ritual is the promise of a fulfilling existence, they threaten the harmony of society: “The elders,” she explains, “taught us to preserve our traditions. However, the government wants to replace them with foreign and modern values. I don’t see why we should adopt behaviors that are not compatible with our culture. “The young girl continues her demonstration without the slightest embarrassment:” When I informed my older sister that I had just had my period, she told me about the ritual and indicated how to behave. There is no taboo in our family. The next day, tradition dictates that you tell your parents everything. Otherwise, they can get sick. So I confessed to them that I had been honored beyond my expectations: seven times. “Her parents nodded:” We brought the hyena to purify our five daughters. Thanks to that, they are in good health. If we apply these new laws, a curse will befall them. They could die. “

Under pressure from the central power, the police services are ordered to enforce the law. But only a few hyenas have been put behind bars or sentenced to low terms of forced labor. For example. There are still hundreds of them left in the south of the country. The traditions are so burdensome that the authorities prefer to opt for complacency. The omerta does the rest. Against obscurantism, Theresa Kachindamoto wants to believe in the virtues of educating girls. She made it her priority: “The sap of tradition,” she explains, “is fueled by the poverty that often stems from a lack of education. I decided to act at the source, on education. I want to demonstrate that custom is not inevitable. “





On these lands, among the poorest in the world, parents push their daughters towards marriage, in the hope of a dowry, rather than towards school benches. Nearly one in two young girls is married before the age of 18, and one in ten before the age of 15: this is one of the highest rates of early marriages recorded in the world. As for the ritual of the hyena, laws exist, supposed to counter it, but they are little applied. “It’s a vicious circle,” laments the boss who, according to her own estimates, would have canceled 2559 early marriages. “In the absence of knowledge, we delight in what is safe and controlled, that is to say, tradition. Moral: girls escape us. It is often the nankungwi who collect them. In most villages, these “counselors” are responsible for initiating young girls so that they can approach with serenity the tasks that will be incumbent upon them as women.

In the countryside, they are most of the time relegated to the status of objects. By marrying them, men offer themselves their capacity for procreation, production and obedience. In addition to day-to-day management (school, rules, friendship), the nankungwi provide future brides with more intimate advice, suggesting them what to do as a preliminary and showing them the positions which, during coitus, can increase tenfold. the pleasure of man; Only information that is likely to satisfy the latter, vital to keep it, is taught. Once the theory has been taught, these matchmakers sometimes send the young girls to the hyenas for practical work. Grace, who has had recourse to this method about fifteen times, repents of it today: “Honestly, I am ashamed. They are very young and are exposed to problems they do not expect. They are forced to sleep with much older men. We make them suffer. Their future is ruined because sometimes they get pregnant right after sex. “

In the southern provinces, these pregnancies conceived in rape are validated by tradition. With his clear diction, his calm speech, Andrew confirms it: “In general, I am asked to intervene a week after menstruation, before ovulation, to prevent the girl from becoming pregnant. If that happens, the parents don’t think it’s useful to let me know. For it to be “completed” successfully, the rite of the hyena does not tolerate the use of condoms. Andrew has been tested: he is HIV positive. What does it matter! He claims his role, taking on both the violence he has to demonstrate and the disease he spreads: “It’s my job, I want to do it well. »In Malawi, 13% of the population is HIV positive; in the South, the numbers are climbing.

Mary was given to a hyena. Little consolation, she managed to escape AIDS. But the trauma of this contractualized rape still haunts her today: “It was painful,” she says. At nightfall, he came to my parents’ house. I was terrified. We fought, I ended up bleeding. I screamed and the neighbor came to see what was going on. I was very young and he was much older. He forcefully penetrated me. I was angry but it’s tradition, I had no choice. “

Andrew estimates that he must have “cleaned up” a good hundred girls in this way. But, on second thought, he only remembers about twenty of them. He assures him, however, that there are typical behaviors: “In general, the older ones love it. When they are very young, it is more difficult. There is suffering, they are afraid. They resist and sometimes try to escape from the room. However, the little ones are the most enjoyable part of the job. I love it because for them it’s completely new. I am the first to use them. I have a preference for those of 13 or 14 years old. You can’t call it rape. I am just responding to the parents’ request. I don’t have any particular pleasure in using force, but it is essential that our culture is respected. As the decision comes from their father, the majority resign themselves and accept. ” Others ? “When they refuse, I take the hand. I do not tolerate failure. My action perpetuates the tradition. And then there is also the pleasure, and the money that I get from it. “

Theresa Kachindamoto is outraged by this practice: “The trauma accompanies you until death. Sending girls back to school so that once educated they can decide for themselves is the best way to fight. His success at the scale of his district is certainly changing minds, but it remains to overcome the most tenacious of all enemies: misery.

