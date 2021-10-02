“I am very curious to see the reaction of TFC to their first loss”

Before the TFC’s trip to Amiens this Saturday (3 p.m., beIN Sports 3), the writing of the site LesViolets.Com asked Le 11 Amiénois, media of supporters of the Picard club.

The management in Amiens had the top 5 as their objective at the start of the season. Does the team have the means?

“It’s very difficult to judge at the moment. On paper, the team has quality in all positions, seems armed for the top 5. We are still talking about a workforce that has Gurtner, Alphonse, Lusamba, Benet, Bamba, in addition to other players less known and presenting many qualities. Now, the reality on the ground is different and we have the impression that this team does not know how to play together and cannot find each other. It is very paradoxical. The arrival of Bamba has done a lot of good in the offensive sector, and then he went crazy against Nancy and it will hurt a lot in the next matches. I think there are the qualities for the top 5, but between saying and doing there is a world that is not yet reached.“

Philippe Hinschberger comes out of three great seasons with Grenoble. How are his first months with you?

“His speech is pretty good, coherent. He is not looking for any excuse when he could, given the circumstances of the start of the season, with another transfer window “amiénoise”, where mountains and wonders are promised in June while everything is not unlocked until August 31. It allowed a more French recruitment and connoisseur of Ligue 2, and that can only be beneficial. Afterwards, in the field, it’s more complicated. We feel that he is still fumbling, always looking for the right formula and the right players to put on. The real problem for him is that when he seems to get closer to the truth, a disruptive element comes in the image of Dossevi’s injury in his first game, or more recently the double expulsion of Tolu and Bamba. It takes its time, but it seems to be moving in the right direction. The problem is that in football, there is not a lot of time and you need points, and Amiens hardly takes any …“

Amiens seems to be on the decline since the year of the descent. Is there a clear plan within the club?

“The only clear project seems to be trading. Amiens has been in the habit for several seasons of trying a lot of exotic bets or raises to be able to sell them at a good price thereafter. It does not allow to build a stable group and it is impossible to have a sports project with trading.“





Where are the relations between the club and the supporters? We remember that your site was attacked by Régis Gurtner at a press conference last year …

“The supporters are gradually starting to get fed up and are showing more and more their dissatisfaction. The famous slogan “A revenge to be taken” from last season has still not passed as nothing has been done to ensure that this revenge is taken. The proof of this disenchantment will certainly be found in the influx of this Saturday, which is a special day. This Amiens-Toulouse is the match marking the 120 years of the club … and the ASC struggles to fill the stands despite many invitations but also two flash sales of a hundred seats at one euro. It says a lot about the deterioration of the relationship between supporters and club management … Regarding the famous Gurtner affair, it is only an epiphenomenon that quickly ended, very fortunately.“

A word on the recruitment of the former Toulousain Matthieu Dossevi?

“It is very difficult to have an opinion on Dossevi so far. On paper, recruitment is typically Amiens, with a player to revive after a complicated period, but with his qualities, in Ligue 2, why not? On the pitch, he played for half an hour… and got injured. We still haven’t seen him since and he shouldn’t be here this weekend. He will have more for a while.“

How do you see TFC this season?

“It surprises me positively. With the departure of Patrice Garande and the arrival of Philippe Montanier, I was expecting a kind of break and a Toulouse that misses at the start of the season, and in the end it’s just the opposite. It plays pretty well, it scores goals, it gives rather pleasant matches. Now I’m very, very curious to see the team’s reaction to the first loss of the season. It is often there that we see if a group is strong and knows how to recover, and the match which will be made in Amiens could give more indications on the true potential of TFC, in my opinion.“

A prediction for Saturday’s game? And for the final ranking of the two clubs?

“I see a victory for Toulouse 2-1. At the start of the season, I saw the Violets fighting in the top 5, now I see them more in the top 3. For Amiens, I expected a place between 6 and 8 … if that happens, I sign two hands today!“