“I try to live the best that I can”

The actress explains that she refuses to let illness prevent her from working. She will soon appear on the big screen with Bruce Willis.

Shannen Doherty wants to prove that illness does not prevent her from working. The star of Beverly hills and Charmed, who has been battling cancer since relapsing in 2020, talks about his busy professional schedule in an interview with Variety: the 50-year-old American actress has shot three films since the start of the year.

“The best example I can give to people who have cancer, as well as to the outside world that doesn’t, is to show what a cancer patient looks like,” she explains. “We’re fit for work. So I’m just trying to live the best I can, to be the best example in this time.”

A film with Bruce Willis

Thus, she will appear in two television films broadcast on the American channel Lifetime on the weekend of October 9 and 10. In the first, Dying to Belong, she plays a mother who demands justice after the death of her daughter during a hazing to integrate a sorority at the university. In the second, List of a Lifetime, she plays the adoptive mother of a young woman whose biological mother, suffering from breast cancer, reappears in life to warn her that she may have inherited the gene.





His third project is a feature film for the cinema entitled The Fortress, expected next year. She shares the poster for this action movie with Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray.

Future achievements?

In addition, Shannen Doherty is moving towards directing. “I’m a real geek when it comes to cameras, focal lengths and lights – creating atmosphere, tone,” she says. “It’s probably when I realize I’m the happiest.” The actress directed the educational program on breast cancer which will be broadcast after List of a Lifetime, and puts options on books she wants to adapt.

Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She was in remission in 2017, before reporting a relapse three years later. She is now battling stage 4 metastasized cancer which, according to Variety, can be treated but not cured.

