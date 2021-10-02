Exceptional guest of Jean-Alphonse Richard in The time of the crime from this October 1 on RTL, the widow of Pablo Escobar, Maria Isabel Santos, looks back exclusively on the years shared with the most famous drug trafficker on the planet. 17 years of marriage to a man with a double face …

At home, “Pablo was a real seducer, a very good father “, explains Maria Isabel Santos, who has since had to change her identity, especially for security reasons. He was close to his children, telling stories, my son loved it. And with me, he was romantic, he offered me flowers, even sent me love letters “.

But outside, Pablo Escobar indulged in the worst horrors with his cartel. “It was two different people in the same body, there is the ‘Pablo’ of the house and the ‘Pablo’ outside, she continues. A real killer, but also an unfaithful husband.

He told me he wouldn’t give up his home and his family

Maria Isabel Santos





Pablo Escobar had a lot of mistresses and did not hesitate to cheat on his wife. Infidelities were no secret to Maria Isabel Santos. “It was a great pain for me, I, on many occasions, wanted to leave him”. But each time it was a convincing Pablo Escobar and manipulator who answered him. “He was telling me no, that he would not abandon his family and his house under any circumstances, and I, I saw it as proof of love“, she continues.

It was only over the years that Maria Isabel Santos realized the true personality of Pablo Escobar. “He wanted to stay by my side, but over the years, I consulted specialists, neurologists who are experts in post-traumatic stress, and they showed me that I was living with a psychopath, and psychopaths are particularly very seductive, “she concludes.

Today, Maria Isabel Santos tells in her book, The Secret Life of Pablo Escobar, her fears, her anxieties, in Colombia and elsewhere, and each of her moments that she ended up overcoming, 25 years after the death of Pablo Escobar.

The show team recommends you