“I will never allow myself to be defamed, insulted and threatened by a thug” (VIDEO)

“Balance your post” gave birth yesterday, Thursday, October 30, to a memorable clash between Eric Naulleau and Yassine Belattar. The 60-year-old polemicist went completely off his hinges when the comedian called him a “facho”. “Beware anyway, stop a bit (…) Where do you call me facho“, got annoyed the friend of Eric Naulleau. An outburst that required the intervention of security to prevent the publisher from slipping physically.

This sequence having been heavily commented on on social networks, Cyril Hanouna wanted to return to this opposition by receiving the two protagonists one after the other. At first, the comedian confided not to regret his remarks. “I absolutely do not regret my comments. I have a liability with him, it didn’t start yesterday. He’s been living off this for 14 years. Basically, not someone who had a career“, he outbid.





Then, Eric Naulleau was quite upbeat and spoke around the table. “Forgive me, but it’s a masquerade there. You give the floor again to Yassine Belattar for new untruths and new lies “, he apologized first. And to continue: “I have come to say very simple things. I am sickened by what happened yesterday, the turn of the debate. I am determined to recall something very simple. I celebrated my 60th birthday this year. I challenge anyone to find a saying or an act that is akin to a fascist“, he defended. More determined than ever, Eric Naulleau concluded with a clarification:”I will never allow myself to be defamed, insulted and threatened by a thug. Because Belattar is for me a thug before being a not funny humorist “, he blurted out.

