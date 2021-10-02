“I would have had at least four children with him”

At 77, Sylvie Vartan continues to enchant her fans. On the occasion of the release of her new album, the singer looks back on some setbacks in her life. For our colleagues from Paris Match, she talks about her past life with the taulier. She would have liked to make her life with him. Start a big family. But “life has decided otherwise”.

Sylvie Vartan could not achieve the family life she hoped for. And this is mainly because of the loss of her 2nd child with Johnny. When she published her biography, the artist had already mentioned this drama in all transparency. She will have spent fifteen years in all alongside Johnny Hallyday. Together, they had David Hallyday. He followed in his father’s and mother’s footsteps in song. But Sylvie Vartan’s life was not only made of rhinestones and spotlights. Because in 1974, a tragedy occurred. She still remembers it.

Sylvie Vartan: “Life has decided otherwise”

In his official biography, Sylvie Vartan, The Tourbillon of a Lifetime by Christian and Eric Cazalot, published last May, Sylvie Vartan indeed reviews the highlights of her life, good and not so good. Like the drama she faced in 1974. Nothing was going well at that time between her and Johnny. ” They have been together for a long time the previous year and have wanted to give a little brother or sister to David, detail the authors. A little sister they hope. Sylvie announces the news, on the cover of Paris Match, at the beginning of February. », She declares indeed.

But very quickly, their hopes collapsed. Sylvie Vartan has ” barely time to feel her baby move“. Socket ” severe pain“, She has to leave the movie theater where she was to go to the emergency room. ” The next day, Sylvie hopes, with all her might, but she is very alone, write Christian and Eric Cazalot. Suddenly everything speeds up, the surgeon must intervene, Sylvie must be put to sleep. Unfortunately, she understands what is happening. Upon awakening, this disastrous feeling is confirmed. Sylvie Vartan has just lost the baby. This miscarriage will mark her forever.





“Everything suddenly came back to him.”

Unfortunately, she will not be able to count on the support of Johnny Hallyday. He ” is absent, unreachable“. ” When he finally arrives and understands, everything has already happened, without him. Sylvie stays in the clinic for a while to recover. A month later, Johnny takes his wife and son for a trip to Honolulu. But for Sylvie, it’s too late. Everything suddenly came back to him in memory. Things were going the same way they were when she was expecting David. Johnny was distant, little concerned, out of step with the situation which seemed to be close to his heart a few months earlier ”. For the couple, it was the end in November 1980. Their fifteen years of marriage ended in a divorce.

Sylvie Vartan remembers Johnny through music. And especially a few song titles. ” All of them have a story. But I will quote Que je t’aime, which dates from 1969 and which the lyricist Gilles Thibaut told me was dedicated to me. Johnny and I shared Gilles, as an author, and he knew our volcanic life well. He had something to be inspired by! This is a wonderful love letter written at a complicated time in our relationship, like All the Music I Love… ”, she confides in fact to our colleagues from Télé Star. A way indeed for the singer to remember this past relationship so unique.

“I don’t know if that would have changed the end of our story.”

Today, for Paris-Match, she returns again to this terrible event. ” I would have liked to have a second child with him. Life has decided otherwise, confides today the interpreter of Like a boy. I don’t know if that would have changed the end of our story. Life meant that we still stayed together for twenty years, from 1961 to 1981. “, She confides in fact in the columns of Paris-Match.



