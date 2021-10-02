Iliad’s withdrawal from the stock market, symbol of a new deal between operators, markets and Gafam

Xavier Niel now holds 96% of Iliad’s shares, which allows him to begin his withdrawal from the Stock Exchange. It is a question of moving away from the pressure of the markets in a context where the Gafam also invest the ground of the operators.

After a takeover bid (takeover bid) by Xavier Niel launched on September 9, 2021, Iliad, Free’s parent company, is leaving the stock market after more than 17 years of presence on Euronext Paris. The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) formalized the implementation of the procedure for withdrawing the group from the Paris stock exchange in a notice published on Wednesday, September 29. Xavier Niel had to hold more than 90% of Iliad’s shares in order to withdraw from the financial markets. He now holds 96.58% (94.17% of the voting rights) through his holding HoldCo II. With a buyback offer at € 182 per share, the operation will have cost him a little more than € 3 billion. Today, the listing of Iliad’s shares is effectively suspended.

Move away from market pressure

As for Patrick Drahi and Altice a few months earlier, Xavier Niel’s takeover bid aims to distance his group from the pressure of the markets which, according to him, undervalue it. The causes of this lag are multiple. By announcing the takeover bid, Xavier Niel stressed that “The new phase of Iliad’s development requires rapid transformations and significant investments which will be more easily carried out as an unlisted company”. Thomas Reynaud, managing director of Iliad, had specified that the operation made it possible to secure “Iliad’s strategic independence and the calm pursuit of our development plan based on significant investments in 5G and fiber”.

In parallel with the heavy investments to be made for the deployment of 5G and optical fiber, telecom operators are also attacked from all sides by players increasingly present in their field: the Gafam.





Points of convergence between Gafam and telecoms

One of the areas of convergence is 5G. The American technological giants, capable of taking over the functions of network virtualization, no longer hide their ambitions and participate in the transformation of the industrial value chain. Operators around the world must therefore take into account their presence and their strike force in the cloud when it comes to the deployment and adoption of this technology, which is intended above all to benefit businesses.

In the summer of 2020, Orange, for example, joined forces with Google Cloud to work in particular on “The development of future edge computing services in the context of the arrival of 5G networks in Europe and the increasingly strong integration of the cloud into networks”, announced the operator piloted by Stéphane Richard. The partnership resulted in the creation of a first 5G Lab in Châtillon, followed by nine others in France, Spain and Romania. The Mountain View giant also recently signed partnerships with Vodafone on the implementation of a data platform, and Telefonica on 5G solutions, among others.

And that’s not all, the activities of telecoms and large technology companies are converging today on other points. People are sending fewer and fewer text messages (-24% in the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest figures from Arcep), while mobile messaging and video conferencing apps (such as WhatsApp, Messenger, iMessage, Zoom) continue to progress spectacularly.

On the cloud, then, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, the three leading global players, are naturally present, including in the ambitions of a European sovereign cloud: in spring 2021, Orange and Capgemini joined forces to create Bleu, a cloud platform that will offer solutions from … Microsoft. Finally, entertainment is another meeting point. Giants like Netflix or Apple offer their own content, when Amazon launches its own channel dedicated to Ligue 1, after having already won part of the rights to the Champions League across the Rhine. Abandoned this year of the cup with big ears, RMC Sport (Altice) inherited the less prestigious Europa League.