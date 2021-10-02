In 1963, when Johnny Hallyday and Sylvie Vartan were “just friends” …

In 1963, our photographer followed Sylvie Vartan and Johnny Hallyday who were rumored to be married soon … With Rétro Match, follow the news through the archives of Paris Match.

” Advertising ? Camaraderie? True love ? “Asks the cover of Paris Match n ° 730. In the spring of 1963, the rumor united the two biggest stars of youth, Sylvie Vartan, 18, and Johnny Hallyday, 20. “The newspapers and some of their friends were saying, ‘They’re going to get married.’ Suddenly the two “idols” were as unhappy as they had “fans” ”, writes our magazine which, still protecting the secret of the young couple a little, wishes to“ reassure all boys and girls ”under the title : “They are only friends”.

“They never talk about love. A single subject: the job “, continues Match, who sent the photographer Gérard Géry” to lead the touring life with Johnny and Sylvie “:

“ They are not adults (he, 20, she 18); they are already working as businessmen; every evening a different city welcomes them; he receives up to 10,000 F per gala; it is still only “worth” 2,000; they are passionate about their job, they talk about it all the time; he constantly advises her. “You have to learn to smile; take care of your costumes; for your return to the Olympia, on April 4, you should put yourself either in black or in white ”.





They have dinner at 4 am, after their turn of song: Johnny is so tired that he has to wait two hours before recovering. They get up at noon, leave for a new town, sometimes 400 km away. They are traveling in a Buick. He’s the one driving, she doesn’t know. At the back, on hangers, dry Johnny’s tuxedos; every evening he wets one on stage so much he sweats: he has 10. He has sold nearly 7 million records: his success, “Let’s Twist again”. 1 million copies were sold in Moscow. It is more modest: 700,000 records. His success: “All my friends” (300,000). “

Between two dates, closely followed by our reporter, the couple of “friends” will be photographed for tender shots on a beach in Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer. Six months later, Match will announce Sylvie and Johnny’s engagement …

Sylvie Vartan on the cover of Match

Memories, memories… on condition of moving forward. The idol of the years yé-yé released a new album and spent the fall on the stages of France, Switzerland and Belgium. In “Merci pour le regard”, his viola voice sings of passion and its torments. A role of composition: Sylvie, she is always so happy with Tony, her husband since 1984. Of her sixty years of career, of her loves with Johnny, she does not regret neither the light nor the shadows. Find the exclusive interview in number 3778 of Paris Match.

