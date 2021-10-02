In Colombia, a former president of the Senate convicted of complicity with the paramilitaries

A former governor and former president of the Senate, Luis Alfredo Ramos, was sentenced by the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) to seven years and eleven months in prison for complicity with far-right paramilitary groups, reports Friday 1er October a press release from the institution. He was recognized “Responsible for the crime of criminal association with the aim of promoting illegal armed groups” by the CSJ, which had been investigating the case since 2013.

According to the CSJ, Mr. Ramos made an alliance between 2001 and 2007 with high-ranking paramilitary leaders “In order to receive financial support and votes”, as part of his campaigns for the Senate and for the post of governor of the department of Antioquia (north-west). Aged 73, Mr. Ramos was governor of Antioquia between 2008 and 2011, after leading the Senate from 2002 to 2003 and mayor of the city of Medellin (capital of Antioquia). He is a key figure on the right and known to be close to ex-president Alvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Colombia: former president Alvaro Uribe under house arrest

The former president of the Senate wants to appeal

The CSJ assured to have established evidence that in post he had helped, in exchange for money, “To ease police pressure on the paramilitary group Metro Bloc, which operated in Medellin”. He also received money and had direct contact with brothers Vicente and Carlos Castano, founders of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) and some of the most feared paramilitary leaders whose men have bloodied the country.

On Twitter, the ex-governor proclaimed his innocence and claimed that he was “Victim of false witnesses”, announcing that he would appeal. “My public career and my forty-year professional life in the service of the country will not be sullied by this arbitrary decision. “





Be innocent. https://t.co/ErsXKj3SPW – LuisAlfreRamos (@Luis Alfredo Ramos)

The former parliamentarian surrendered to authorities in 2013 after an arrest warrant ordered by the CSJ, but was released in 2016.

Links with convicted paramilitaries

Appeared in the mid-1990s to fight the far left guerrillas, the paramilitary groups were guilty of numerous crimes, massacres and abuses. Their links with the Colombian right and the big landowners still give rise to speculation and controversy.

Read also Colombia: FARC meet former paramilitary leaders

With the 2016 peace agreement, many converted to drug trafficking, which they dispute with other armed groups operating in isolated regions of the country. Dozens of Colombian politicians, most of them former parliamentarians, were convicted in the 2010s for their links with the paramilitaries. Most of the paramilitaries were demobilized between 2003 and 2006 as part of a peace process promoted by ex-President Uribe. Their main leaders are serving sentences in the United States for drug trafficking to that country.

Read also In Colombia, ex-president Alvaro Uribe indicted for “obstructing justice”