In “Dance with the stars”, Bilal Hassani amazes once again





TELEVISION – A new evening to shine on the floor of “Dance with the stars”. After a performance that directly assured him of being qualified for the rest of the adventure from the first episode, Bilal Hassani again seduced the jury of the TF1 show this Friday, October 1. For his second appearance in front of Chris Marques, Denitsa Ikonomova, Jean-Paul Gaultier and François Alu, the 22-year-old singer gave everything and collected the best score of the evening with Jordan Mouillerac, his partner in the adventure.

As you can see above, Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac danced a jive on the track “Faith” from Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande. A performance that earned them a score of 35 points, or first place.

On Twitter, fans of the show and of the singer who represented France at Eurovision in 2019 also widely welcomed this performance.

After two years of absence due to a health crisis, the show, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, returned in mid-September for its 11th edition. The rest of the cast still in the running brings together Dita Von Teese, Michou, Wejdene, Gérémy Crédeville, Tayc, Lucie Lucas, Aurélie Pons and Jean-Baptiste Maunier.