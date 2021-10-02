In Guinea, the head of the junta is sworn in as transitional president

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of the junta that overthrew Guinean President Alpha Condé, in Conakry on September 17, 2021. JOHN WESSELS / AFP

In Guinea, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of the junta that overthrew President Alpha Condé on September 5, was sworn in on Friday 1er October as president for a transitional period of undetermined duration. In beige ceremonial uniform, red beret and dark glasses, he swore before the Supreme Court of ” to preserve in all loyalty national sovereignty “, of “Consolidate democratic gains, guarantee the independence of the homeland and the integrity of the national territory”.

The ceremony, which was held at the Mohammed-V Palace in Conakry, took place on the eve of the national holiday celebrating the country’s declaration of independence from France in 1958. This Friday was declared holiday.

Before swearing him in, the President of the Supreme Court, Mamadou Sylla, compared Colonel Doumbouya’s task to piloting a ship “Loaded with many painful events, many demands and immense and urgent expectations”. He also called on him not to be sidetracked “By the force of the waves of demagoguery and the storm of the cult of personality”.

Respect for international commitments

In a speech, the colonel then said that his country, a major producer of minerals, would honor all its international commitments.

“I reaffirm here the commitment of the National Committee of the Rally for Development, on behalf of the people of Guinea, to respect all the national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed. “

“I would like here to reiterate my commitment that neither I, nor any member of the National Committee of the Rally for Development and Transition Organs will be a candidate in the upcoming elections”, he also added.

After their coup, the military said they intended to return power to civilians after elections. “Free” and democratic “At the end of a transition period”. The junta thus intends to draw up a new Constitution and submit it to a referendum. She also wants to carry out political and economic reforms “Major”, and restore good governance. But she never said how long this transition would last.





This duration will be fixed by ” agreement “ between the junta and the living forces of the country, is content to indicate the “charter” of the transition, a sort of fundamental act published on Monday. Colonel Doumbouya said nothing more during his swearing in, but further clarified the mission of this transition: “Re-foundation of the State”, fight against corruption, reform of the electoral system, overhaul of the electoral register and “National reconciliation”.

Freezing of the financial assets of the members of the junta

Colonel Doumbouya led the third putsch in a year in West Africa, after two coups in neighboring Mali. This seizure of power came at the cost of an undetermined number of human lives, the media claiming ten or twenty deaths. The junta still detains the 83-year-old former Guinean President Alpha Condé in a secret location. This coup d’etat is part of the tormented history of a tried country, poor despite considerable natural resources, ruled for decades since independence by authoritarian or dictatorial regimes.

The coup was widely condemned by the international community but greeted by scenes of jubilation among a population exasperated by the poverty, corruption and repression of recent years. And the military say they have taken action to end these evils and bring together divided Guineans.

The Community of West African States, worried about instability and a contagion effect in a region where a number of states are being abused, called for presidential and legislative elections within six months. It decided to freeze the financial assets of the members of the junta and their families and to ban them from traveling. In attendance on Friday were ambassadors from China and Russia and African countries, as well as the president of the transitional legislative body in Mali, Colonel Malick Diaw. But several Western countries had limited their presence to lower-ranking diplomats.

Colonel Doumbouya, new strong man in Guinea

Since his accession, the one that the official communiques already called President of the Republic even before his inauguration has multiplied the reassuring remarks addressed to investors and foreign partners of this country endowed with significant mineral and hydrological resources and considerable deposits of bauxite, ore used in the manufacture of aluminum.

In particular, he guaranteed compliance with mining contracts and reopened all air and land borders. He also multiplied symbolic acts aimed at Guineans, freeing, for example, dozens of people imprisoned for having taken part in the anti-Condé protest.

The “charter” of the transition confirms Colonel Doumbouya as the new strongman of Guinea, “Head of state and supreme head of the armed forces”, who “Determines the policy of the Nation” and that “May take prescriptions”. The president appoints the transitional prime minister by decree and can dismiss him. The charter also provides that the president cannot be a candidate in the elections organized at the end of the transition.